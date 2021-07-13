Court questions absence of women in Council of Islamic Ideology

The Islamabad High Court has raised questions over the absence of a woman member in the Council of Islamic Ideology.

The court has ordered the Law secretary and the CII chairman to submit a response to a petition filed by a citizen named Maham Ali Khan.

The lack of inclusion of women in the constitutional body that advises the legislature whether or not a certain law is in accordance to the Qur’an and Sunnah, is against the Article 228 of the Constitution of Pakistan (composition, etc. of Islamic Council), Maham’s counsel Zainab Janjua told IHC judge Amir Farooq during a hearing on Tuesday.

The CII can’t have more than 20 or less than eight members. Zainab said that currently there are 12 members in the body but none of them is a woman.

The petitioner has requested that a woman member be included in the council. The next hearing will he held after two weeks.

