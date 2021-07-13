Court extends Usman Mirza’s physical remand in couple harassment case

An Islamabad court has extended physical remand of Autoland co-owner Usman Mirza who was booked for harassing and assaulting a couple in the federal capital.

Mirza and his accomplices, Farhan, Adaris Butt and Atta-ur-Rehman, have been remanded in police custody for four more days.

Additional sections, including those of rape and extortion, were added to the FIR against the accused men on Monday after the couple recorded their statements separately under Section 161 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

According to the police, the couple will be provided protection and legal assistance.

A police official told SAMAA TV that the men blackmailed the woman into giving them Rs1.3 million.

Mirza forced the woman to strip naked and shot her video two months ago, which he has been using to blackmail her since. The men used weapons to threaten the two.

Who is Usman Mirza?

Usman Mirza is the co-owner of Autoland, a showroom in Islamabad that deals with new and used cars, real estate, and rent-a-car.

His Facebook page says he studied computer science at Punjab College of Commerce in Islamabad.

The page is filled with short, slow-motion videos showing him walking with an ‘entourage’ of young men. In one post he says, “Come become my disciple and I’ll show you how to rule”. In other videos, he is seen with men carrying guns.

On May 27, he posted a video on Facebook saying that his cell phone might be turned off for a while as some people had booked him in a case.

He expected that his bail would be cancelled and so he would not be reachable for fifteen to twenty days. It is unclear if this is related to his arrest in the harassment case.

