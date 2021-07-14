Wednesday, July 14, 2021  | 3 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Coronavirus: Sindh closes schools, bans indoor dining

Beaches closed, recreational activities restricted

Posted: Jul 14, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

Photo: Online

The Sindh Government has decided to close schools and ban indoor dining from Friday amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in the province.

Schools will remain closed for classes one to eight, while students of class nine and above will only sit for their exams.

Access to picnic points such as Seaview, Hawkesbay, and the Keenjhar Lake has been disallowed for the public. Indoor sports activities and recreational facilities such as cinemas and amusement parks will remain closed as well.

The decisions were taken in the provincial Covid-19 Task Force meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday.

Shah said that Karachi’s Covid-19 situation is worsening after the city’s infection rate reached 17%. District East recorded a dangerous 21% rise while positivity rates in District South (15%), Central (12%), and Korangi (8%) have also increased.

The minister said people were not adhering to the SOPs devised to prevent the spread of the virus.

The coronavirus positivity rate in Sindh has risen to 7.4%.

On July 13, Sindh Health Minister Azra Fazal Pechuho confirmed that 18 cases of the Delta variant have been reported in the province this month.

The variant was detected in five members of a family in Karachi’s Lyari, Parliamentary Secretary on Health Qasim Soomro has confirmed.

He said that the administration is trying to trace the people who have been in contact with the family. The Delta strain spreads faster than the local (Chinese) and Alpha (UK) strains. The Sindh government had released an advisory for the public on how to protect themselves.

Nine people who had been vaccinated against the coronavirus have been infected again.

Pakistan successfully achieved the target of 500,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses per day, Planning Minister Asad Umar said Tuesday. The country achieved the target on Monday, said Umar, who heads the National Command and Operation Centre on coronavirus.

