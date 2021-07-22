Coronavirus: Murree police turn away unvaccinated tourists

Murree Police is turning away tourists for not carrying Covid-19 vaccination certificates.

The police said that around 55% of the tourist were carrying vaccination certificates. Around 20% had received messages for the second dose, the police said. All these people were allowed to enter the tourist while the rest were turned away.

On May 24, the National Command and Operation Centre opened tourist spots across the country.

NCOC guidelines for tourists

The forum has issued guidelines for people, both local and international, planning to travel across the country anytime soon.

Hotels and guest houses to allow travellers with negative Covid-19 test reports and CNICs.

Travellers above the age of 40 to carry their Covid-19 vaccination certificate issued by NADRA.

From June 1, travellers above the age of 50 years won’t be allowed inside hotels without vaccine certificates.

People above the age of 40 won’t be allowed to stay at hotels without vaccine certificates from July 1.

Travellers to sign health declaration forms before entering a tourist site.

Tourists to be served food inside hotel rooms.

One person allowed to book one room.

Tour operators and hotel management to ensure vaccination of staff members.

Tour operators have been instructed to submit details of tourists to their district administration before visiting the tourist spots. People have been told to wear masks at all times and avoid large gatherings.

For foreign travellers, they need to read up on Pakistan’s quarantine and Covid-19 testing protocols before travelling.

Anyone violating the SOPs will be fined or even sent to jail. District administrations have been instructed to ensure that precautionary measures are followed.