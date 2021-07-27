Tuesday, July 27, 2021  | 16 Zilhaj, 1442
CM Sindh strictly warns citizens over violations of SOPs

Infection rate in Karachi shoots to 23%

Posted: Jul 27, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: File

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has warned people to follow SOPs otherwise strict action will be taken.  

Coronavirus cases have risen across Sindh. In the last 24 hours, the infection rate in Karachi shot up to 23 percent.

The minister instructed the police IG and commissioner that a complete ban should be imposed in Karachi after 6pm and no one should leave the house unnecessarily.

He said that he has come to know that tuition centers and a few small markets are running. He wants them to be shut immediately.

“I will review the situation again on Friday and if it remains the same, further strict measures will be taken,” he added.

A committee comprising Nasir Hussain Shah, Murtaza Wahab and other ministers was formed to meet political parties and stakeholders to brief them on conditions.

Last week, the Sindh government tightened restrictions in the province over the rapid spread of the Delta variant. Indoor and outdoor dining was banned. Schools have been closed indefinitely and markets will be allowed to stay open from 6am to 6pm.

Moreover, the Sindh agriculture minister, Ismail Raho, said that entry into the vegetable markets without vaccination and mask will be banned.

How to protect yourself

Vaccines aren’t a perfect defence. Some fully vaccinated people needed hospital treatment and died after catching the variant.

This variant’s advantage over the Alpha one is its ability to partially evade the immune system in people who are already vaccinated.

The guidelines to avoid exposure to the new variant are the same:

  • Sanitize hands more often
  • Wear a mask
  • Avoid public gatherings
  • Get vaccinated as soon as possible
  • Avoid meeting people with symptoms
  • Avoid unnecessary travel

