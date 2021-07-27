CM Sindh strictly warns citizens over violations of SOPs

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has warned people to follow SOPs otherwise strict action will be taken.

Coronavirus cases have risen across Sindh. In the last 24 hours, the infection rate in Karachi shot up to 23 percent.

The minister instructed the police IG and commissioner that a complete ban should be imposed in Karachi after 6pm and no one should leave the house unnecessarily.

He said that he has come to know that tuition centers and a few small markets are running. He wants them to be shut immediately.

“I will review the situation again on Friday and if it remains the same, further strict measures will be taken,” he added.

A committee comprising Nasir Hussain Shah, Murtaza Wahab and other ministers was formed to meet political parties and stakeholders to brief them on conditions.

Last week, the Sindh government tightened restrictions in the province over the rapid spread of the Delta variant. Indoor and outdoor dining was banned. Schools have been closed indefinitely and markets will be allowed to stay open from 6am to 6pm.

Moreover, the Sindh agriculture minister, Ismail Raho, said that entry into the vegetable markets without vaccination and mask will be banned.

How to protect yourself

Vaccines aren’t a perfect defence. Some fully vaccinated people needed hospital treatment and died after catching the variant.

This variant’s advantage over the Alpha one is its ability to partially evade the immune system in people who are already vaccinated.

The guidelines to avoid exposure to the new variant are the same:

Sanitize hands more often

Wear a mask

Avoid public gatherings

Get vaccinated as soon as possible

Avoid meeting people with symptoms

Avoid unnecessary travel

