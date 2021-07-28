Chinese national injured in Karachi firing

A Chinese man was injured after two men on a motorcycle opened fire at a car in Karachi’s Gulbai Wednesday morning, the police said.

Two Chinese nationals left their house on Khayaban-e-Badar at 7am on Wednesday in a white Toyota Corolla. They were going to a factory in SITE. At 8am, near Gulbai, two unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire at their car.

One of the men, identified as Xongching Phung, was injured after four bullets hit him. He was immediately moved to Civil Hospital, Karachi, where he has been declared to be out of danger.

According to Keamari SSP, the Chinese men arrived in Karachi on July 7. They never informed the police or any other authority about their arrival, neither did they have any private security at their house or workplace.

The police have obtained CCTV footage of the attack and have sealed the site to collect evidence. The case is being investigated.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.