Two sacrificial goats and bulls were stolen in separate incidents in Karachi and Lahore on Monday.

In Lahore, two bulls were picked up from different streets in Sabzazaar H Block. The police have obtained its CCTV footage too.

A CCTV footage showed two men taking away with them two goats in Karachi’s Metroville Scheme 33.

A case has been registered and the search for the suspects is underway.