CCTV show Noor jumped off terrace to protect herself: lawyer

“In the footage, one thing is very clear that Noor jumped off either the terrace or balcony to save herself,” Khawar told SAMAA TV.

Noor Mukadam was slaughtered at a house in F-7/4 on July 20. The police arrested a man, identified as Zahir Jaffer, from the scene. His parents and servants have been arrested for “abetting” the murder.

“When police reached, they caught the accused red-handed and the murder weapon was also recovered from him,” said the lawyer.

In the footage, Zahir was seen dragging the woman back to the residence, said Khawar.

Rizwan Abbasi, the lawyer for Zahir’s parents, told SAMAA TV that his client has made it clear he stands with the “oppressed” because “injustice” was done to Noor.

“The body was recovered from his room and he was himself present in the room,” said Abbasi. “It’s a very strong presumption against the principal accused.”