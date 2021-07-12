Monday, July 12, 2021  | 1 Zilhaj, 1442
CCTV footage shows Umar Akmal being pushed by ‘fans’

Three men have been arrested

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal was pushed by three men in a recent scuffle outside the cricketer’s residence.

The CCTV footage of the fight surfaced on Monday.

Akmal was driving out of his home in Lahore’s Defence B Street at 3:30am on Friday, when three men, who called themselves fans, stopped him and asked for a selfie with him.

The interaction turned violent when the men misbehaved with Akmal and started to push him. Akmal retaliated and punched one of them. The footage shows they fled after people started gathering at the scene. They were arrested after Akmal registered an FIR against them.

His fans, one of whom happens to be a British national, have filed a case against the cricketer as well.

Akmal has represented Pakistan in 16 Tests, 121 ODIs, and 84 T20Is, wherein he managed to score 5,887 runs. These included three centuries and 34 fifties.

