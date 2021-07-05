Case registered against Islamkot guards for murdering labourer

A labourer was tortured to death by three security guards of a private coal company in Sindh’s Islamkot.

According to the victim’s family, Dodo Bheel was brutally beaten up by the guards 10 days ago. They accused him of robbery. The labourer was moved to a hospital in Hyderabad where he succumbed to his injuries last week.

An FIR has been registered against the security guards but no arrests have been made so far. The victim hailed from Aban Jo Tar, which is 25 kilometers from Islamkot.

Dodo’s family members have been staging a demonstration with the body on the highway near Thar for the past three days. They refused to budge until the guards were arrested.

This is how believer of democracy @PPP_Org does with its own people in Sindh. The police baton-charged peaceful protesters in Thar who were demanding #JusticeForDodoBheel, a poor labourer who was tortured & killed by security guards of the coal company in Block 2 of #TharCoal. pic.twitter.com/WB5AXSR4nT — Kapil Dev (@KDSindhi) July 5, 2021

On Sunday, scuffles between the police and protesters were reported, where the police baton-charged them. The protest ended later at night after talks between the government, company, and demonstrators.

On Monday, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took notice of the attack and instructed Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to conduct a “transparent” inquiry into the case.

“Those found guilty [should] be arrested immediately in the interest of justice,” he said.

