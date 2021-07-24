Saturday, July 24, 2021  | 13 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Cargo ship stuck at Karachi’s SeaView carrying tonnes of fuel

Pakistan Navy, KPT form contingency plan to prevent environmental hazards

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago

Photo: Twitter

Listen to the story
Heng Tong 77, the cargo ship stuck near Karachi's SeaView since Wednesday [July 21], carrying approximately 118 tonnes of bunker fuel raising concerns of oil leakage. The Pakistan Navy and Karachi Port Trust have decided to form a National Contingency Plan to prevent any kind of environmental hazards in case the ship breaks down. "An elaborate plan has been formulated to mitigate effects of any untoward incident which may pose a grave environmental hazard due to possibility of oil leakage from the ship’s fuel tank," a press release issued by the Pakistan Navy stated. Tong 77 departed from the Chennai port for Istanbul. On July 18, it stopped in Karachi for staff changes. The high tides pushed it towards the coast, a few kilometres away from SeaView. On Friday, KPT laid a fence boom around the ship. A fence boom is a non-absorbent fence-like spill containment structure that contains oil spills on the water’s surface. Although presently there are no immediate signs of possible oil leakage, proactive measures have been taken to avoid the risk of any negative development, given to the rough sea during Monsoon rains, the Navy's press release added. "The situation is critically being monitored by the Pakistan Navy and all stakeholders in order to mitigate environmental hazards such as marine pollution." Research shows oil spills can be very harmful to sea animals such as fish, marine birds, sea turtles, and shellfish. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Heng Tong 77, the cargo ship stuck near Karachi’s SeaView since Wednesday [July 21], carrying approximately 118 tonnes of bunker fuel raising concerns of oil leakage.

The Pakistan Navy and Karachi Port Trust have decided to form a National Contingency Plan to prevent any kind of environmental hazards in case the ship breaks down.

“An elaborate plan has been formulated to mitigate effects of any untoward incident which may pose a grave environmental hazard due to possibility of oil leakage from the ship’s fuel tank,” a press release issued by the Pakistan Navy stated.

Tong 77 departed from the Chennai port for Istanbul. On July 18, it stopped in Karachi for staff changes. The high tides pushed it towards the coast, a few kilometres away from SeaView.

On Friday, KPT laid a fence boom around the ship. A fence boom is a non-absorbent fence-like spill containment structure that contains oil spills on the water’s surface.

Although presently there are no immediate signs of possible oil leakage, proactive measures have been taken to avoid the risk of any negative development, given to the rough sea during Monsoon rains, the Navy’s press release added.

“The situation is critically being monitored by the Pakistan Navy and all stakeholders in order to mitigate environmental hazards such as marine pollution.”

Research shows oil spills can be very harmful to sea animals such as fish, marine birds, sea turtles, and shellfish.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
cargo ship Karachi Seaview
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
karachi cargo ship, bunker fuel, Tong 77, karachi seaview, ship stuck at sea view, Pakistan Navy
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Rain expected in Karachi on July 25: Met dept
Rain expected in Karachi on July 25: Met dept
Karachi wakes up to drizzle, more rain expected
Karachi wakes up to drizzle, more rain expected
Noor Mukadam murder suspect was 'in his senses' during arrest
Noor Mukadam murder suspect was ‘in his senses’ during arrest
Former Pakistani diplomat's daughter killed in Islamabad
Former Pakistani diplomat’s daughter killed in Islamabad
Noor Mukadam's murderer is not mentally ill: father
Noor Mukadam’s murderer is not mentally ill: father
Therapy Works denies authorising Zahir but patient claim disputes this
Therapy Works denies authorising Zahir but patient claim disputes this
Noor Mukadam case: Police to continue questioning Zahir Jaffer
Noor Mukadam case: Police to continue questioning Zahir Jaffer
Covid-19: Sindh markets to close at 6pm, outdoor dining banned
Covid-19: Sindh markets to close at 6pm, outdoor dining banned
Karachi men shoot sacrificial buffalo, court approves their bail
Karachi men shoot sacrificial buffalo, court approves their bail
Eidul Azha SOPs: Sacrifice not allowed at homes, residential areas
Eidul Azha SOPs: Sacrifice not allowed at homes, residential areas
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.