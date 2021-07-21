Cargo ship gets stuck near Sea View after engine failure

The high tides pushed it towards the coast
A cargo ship got stuck near Karachi's Sea View beach Wednesday and efforts are underway to free it.
According to the Karachi Port Trust, the vessel, named HengTong 77, had departed from the port earlier and its engine started to faltersoon after.
The high tides pushed it towards the coast, a few kilometresaway from Sea View.
Officials say KPT and Navy ships are on their way to free the vessel, adding it can't be ascertained how long it will take the resolve the issue.
