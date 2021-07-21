Wednesday, July 21, 2021  | 10 Zilhaj, 1442
HOME > News

Cargo ship gets stuck near Sea View after engine failure

The high tides pushed it towards the coast

Posted: Jul 21, 2021

Posted: Jul 21, 2021

A cargo ship got stuck near Karachi's Sea View beach Wednesday and efforts are underway to free it.

According to the Karachi Port Trust, the vessel, named Heng

Tong 77, had departed from the port earlier and its engine started to falter

soon after.

The high tides pushed it towards the coast, a few kilometres

away from Sea View.

Officials say KPT and Navy ships are on their way to free the vessel, adding it can't be ascertained how long it will take the resolve the issue.

