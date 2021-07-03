Car plunges into Neelum river, five tourists killed

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Five people were killed after their car plunged into River Neelum near Jura in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

The rescue teams and police had retrieved three bodies and four people were moved to a nearby body. Two people succumbed to their wounds during treatment, and two children are said to be in critical condition.

The police said that two brothers along with their wives and children had been visiting the area. They had come from Lahore.

The cause of the accident has yet to be determined.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.