Captain Mohammad Sarwar Shaheed was martyred on this day 73 years ago. He was the first Pakistani to be awarded Nishan-e-Haider by the Government of Pakistan.

In 1944, he joined the second Punjab Regiment and became a captain in 1946. In 1948, when the first war between Pakistan and India broke, he was the one to move forward with his men and received multiple gunshots in an attempt to enter the enemy’s territory.