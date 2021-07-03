Canada: Seven Pakistanis killed in house fire

Seven Pakistanis were killed in a fire at a house in Canada’s Chestermere on Friday.

Five people managed to escape, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported. The reason has yet to be ascertained.

Those reported dead include a man, two women, and four children.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed deep grief over it, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported. “I am deeply grieved over the loss of Pakistani nationals in a fire incident. We are in contact with the Canadian authorities for an investigation into the incident,” he said.

To honour the family, Chestermere Mayor Marshall Chalmers attended a Friday prayer with the city’s Muslim community at a recreation centre.

Chestermere is located immediately east of Calgary.