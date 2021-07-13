Can you perform Qurbani and Aqeeqah together on Eidul Azha?

With Eidul Azha just around the corner, many wonder if they could perform Qurbani and Aqeeqah together.

Here’s what different schools of thought say on the matter:

Fiqah Hanafi

Karachi’s Jamia Darul Uloom Korangi says Qurbani and Aqeeqah can be performed together.

“Islam allows performing Qurbani and Aqeeqah together but the person will have to take two shares (hissa),” Mufti Abdul Mannan told SAMAA Digital.

There are seven shares in bigger animals like cow, bull and camel, according to the cleric. Goats, sheep and lambs are counted as one share each.

He, however, said that priority should be given to Qurbani.

“If a person can afford only one share, then they should perform Qurbani as it is Wajib (mandatory),” Mufti Mannan said. “Aqeeqah is Mustahab (commendable act).”

Fiqah Jafaria

US-based cleric Maulana Yaqoob Shahid Akhondi said, “The concept of Qurbani and Aqeeqah are different that’s why you cannot do the two on one animal”.

If you are sacrificing an animal for Qurbani then you cannot use the share of the same for the purpose of Aqeeqah.

The same applies to an animal bought for Aqeeqah, Maulana Akhondi said.

One should understand the concept of both, according to the cleric. The intention (Niyat) of Aqeeqah and Qurbani is different, their duas and the procedures of making meat and distribution are completely different too, he said.

The process of taking out meat from the Aqeeqah animal is different, Maulana Akhondi said. Bones of the Aqeeqah animal are not broken but they are separated from the flesh, he explained.

“The meat of animal will be distributed among poor and deserving people but blood relatives cannot eat the Aqeeqah animal meat,” he said.

Maulana Akhondi said one has to bury the animal bones, head, feet and skin at a clean place.

What is Aqeeqah according to the Hanafi school of thought?

Aqeeqah is an act of sacrificing an animal on a child’s birth. It is preferred to slaughter two goats or keep two shares in a bigger animal on the birth of a boy, according to a fatwa issued by the Jamia Uloom Islamia, Allama Muhammad Yousuf Banuri Town.

If someone cannot afford two animals or portions, it is enough to slaughter one. On the birth of the daughter, it is recommended to slaughter a goat or have one share in a bigger animal.

Who is supposed to perform Qurbani?

Qurbani is Wajib (mandatory) for every adult Muslim who has 52-and-a-half tola of silver or an equal amount of cash, according to the Jamia Uloom Islamia, Allama Muhammad Yousuf Banuri Town.

Unlike Zakat, there’s no condition of holding this amount for a year.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.