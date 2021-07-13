Cabinet approves 15% special allowance for Pakistan Army

The Federal Cabinet has approved the summary on granting a 15% special allowance for the personnel of the Pakistan Army, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Tuesday.

The salaries of the Pakistan Armed Forces haven’t been increased in two years, Chaudhry shared while briefing journalists about the decisions taken by the cabinet. “Their salaries had been frozen.”

He, however, said that the special allowance won’t be granted to Pakistan Rangers and FC personnel but their salaries may be increased soon. Another summary is being prepared to give them allowance too. It will be discussed and deliberated by the interior and finance ministries.

The summary was sent to the cabinet on July 11. It was sent to the federal cabinet after it was seen and authorised by the finance minister.

According to the document available with SAMAA TV, the total impact of the special allowance for the armed forces would be Rs38 billion per annum on the national exchequer.

All the “ranks of the armed force”, it is proposed, be allowed a 15% special allowance of their running basic pay from July 1, 2021.

In the annual budget, the government had announced a 10% increase in the salaries of all the civil and military employees. The new “special allowance”, if approved, will increase their salaries by 25%.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.