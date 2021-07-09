Bugti will play positive role in Balochistan reconciliation: CM Kamal

Your browser does not support the video tag.

“I hope Shahzain Bugti will play a positive role,” Kamal said while talking to reporters in Quetta. He added that the federal government has given “son of Balochistan” an important task and he thinks Bugti will achieve success.

On July 5, Prime Minister Imran Khan hinted at initiating talks with the “insurgent” groups in Balochistan.

“I have been thinking about talking to them,” said PM Khan in Gwadar, while referring to the armed insurgent groups in Balochistan. “Perhaps, they had some grievances in the past and [they are] being used by the other countries [and] India uses them to create chaos.”

On July 7, he appointed Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti his special assistant on “reconciliation and harmony in Balochistan”.

Pakistan’s Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry clarified, however, the government will not hold negotiations with the Baloch insurgents, who were either directly linked with India or involved in terrorism in the country.

“The disgruntled or nationalist Baloch leaders who were not directly linked with India, and they were annoyed over political issues…we have started working on a plan for talks with them,” Chaudhry, told the media after a cabinet meeting two days ago.

Violence in Balochistan has drastically increased in recent years after China invested billions of dollars in the infrastructure and other development projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

In 2019, the gunmen had stormed a hotel in Gwadar, killing at least eight people. In June, 2020, gunmen targeted the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi. Both the attacks were claimed by the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army.

Officials in Pakistan often accuse India of sponsoring terrorism and supporting Baloch armed group in the country.

Jadhav, a serving commander of the Indian Navy and a spy of the India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), was arrested in Balochistan in 2016. In his trial at a military court, he had confessed to his involvement in acts of terrorism and was sentenced to death in 2017.