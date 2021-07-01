Boat capsizes in Indus near Sujawal, two women missing

Eight women went missing after a boat capsized in River Indus near Sindh's Sujawal district on Thursday, eyewitnesses said.The women belonged to Walro village situated on the suburbs of Belo union council.They were going to work the fields on the other side when gusty winds overturned the boat, relatives said.The boatman and divers rescued six of them after three hours of rigorous efforts. The district administration was nowhere to be seen in this duration.A search was still on for the two other women.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
