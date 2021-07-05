Bilawal uses Sindh CM’s plane, Haleem Sheikh to file case

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh has asked how Bilawal Bhutto Zardari used Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s official plane.

The plane made an emergency landing in Multan on Sunday. Bilawal stayed at the airport for almost 30 minutes after that he left for Islamabad via the motorway.

Sindh ministers Saeed Ghani and Nasir Hussain Shah were also on board.

“Under which law was the plane of CM Sindh given to the MNA of Larkana? Whose money was used to fuel the chief minister's plane?” asked Sheikh at a press conference.

He announced he would go to court.

PPP leader Shazia Mari came to her party’s defense at a press conference.“There were two ministers on the plane and Bilawal had taken a lift from them,” she said.

She responded to Special Assistant Shahbaz Gill’s criticism of Bilawal’s travel.“Bilawal's visit to the US and meetings were already scheduled, we can't break ties with the world,” she said.“Why should Bilawal not go to America?” she asked.

