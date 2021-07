He was going from Karachi to Islamabad

The plane was flying from Karachi to Islamabad when the aircraft’s pressure leaked, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing.

Sindh ministers Saeed Ghani and Nasir Hussain Shah were also on board.

Bilawal stayed at the airport for almost 30 minutes after that he left for Islamabad via the motorway.