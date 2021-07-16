‘Beautifying’ Schon Circle: South district’s vision looks nothing like Karachi

Photo: Facebook

The South district administration in Karachi has decided to revamp and beautify Schon Circle located near the KPT underpass in Clifton.

The engineering and parks departments of the District Municipal Corporation have decided to build greenbelt triangles at four different locations.

The picture of the proposed plan, however, shows an area which looks nothing like Clifton or Karachi, or Pakistan—-for that matter.

DMC Parks Department Deputy Director Muhammad Ahmer shared some details about the project.

He said that four triangles at Schon Circle will be beautified; the administration will plant tree saplings, install fancy lights, paver blocks, and monuments there.

The four triangles will be located on both sides of the KPT underpass near Agha’s Super Market and Saylani roundabout, Ahmer shared. The work will be completed in six months at an estimated cost of Rs8million.

He said that the renovation work started a month ago, and an architect has been hired to design these triangles.

The DMC will not expand the greenbelt triangles, but beautify them to give them a fresh look. He said that traffic flow will not be affected in any way.

The South DMC deputy director shared that the department is also working on the beautification of the greenbelt near Benazir Bhutto Park, Boat Basin.