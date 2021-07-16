Friday, July 16, 2021  | 5 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

‘Beautifying’ Schon Circle: South district’s vision looks nothing like Karachi

Four greenbelt triangles to be built

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Facebook

Photo: Facebook

The South district administration in Karachi has decided to revamp and beautify Schon Circle located near the KPT underpass in Clifton.

The engineering and parks departments of the District Municipal Corporation have decided to build greenbelt triangles at four different locations.

The picture of the proposed plan, however, shows an area which looks nothing like Clifton or Karachi, or Pakistan—-for that matter.

schon circle imagining
Photo: DMC South

DMC Parks Department Deputy Director Muhammad Ahmer shared some details about the project.

He said that four triangles at Schon Circle will be beautified; the administration will plant tree saplings, install fancy lights, paver blocks, and monuments there.

The four triangles will be located on both sides of the KPT underpass near Agha’s Super Market and Saylani roundabout, Ahmer shared. The work will be completed in six months at an estimated cost of Rs8million.

He said that the renovation work started a month ago, and an architect has been hired to design these triangles.

The DMC will not expand the greenbelt triangles, but beautify them to give them a fresh look. He said that traffic flow will not be affected in any way.

The South DMC deputy director shared that the department is also working on the beautification of the greenbelt near Benazir Bhutto Park, Boat Basin.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi schon circle
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Heavy rain lashes Karachi
Heavy rain lashes Karachi
Video: This 55-maund bull is as tall as Big Show
Video: This 55-maund bull is as tall as Big Show
All of Karachi's nullah maps in one place
All of Karachi’s nullah maps in one place
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Be careful while jumping in pools at Karachi farmhouses
Be careful while jumping in pools at Karachi farmhouses
Usman Mirza case: Rape, extortion charges included in the FIR
Usman Mirza case: Rape, extortion charges included in the FIR
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.