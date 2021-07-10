Banned TLP chief’s detention extended by three months

The detention of outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan chief Saad Hussain Rizvi has been extended by 90 days.

The extension has been ordered by Lahore Deputy Commissioner Muddassir Riaz Malik. Rizvi will be placed under Lahore’s Central Jail superintendent.

He was arrested on April 12 and detained for 90 days. The detention expired on July 9.

The police had requested an extension in his detention. “According to intelligence agencies, the Majlis-e-Shura and the leadership of TLP have been waiting desperately for his release from the detention to chalk out their next line of action,” the police said. “He is likely to launch an anti-government campaign after his release while instigating party workers to create hooliganism in the country.”

The CTD made a similar request on the account of “maintenance of peace and public order”. The department said that they have “credible information that he will again provoke the members of TLP to act in a manner prejudicial to public safety and to hold countrywide protests, road blocking, rallies which will create law and order situation and cause chaos among the general public.”

Rizvi’s CNIC blocked

Three months ago, the Punjab government blocked the national identity card of the chief of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, Saad Hussain Rizvi.

A notification issued by the Punjab Home Department on Sunday stated that the leader’s name has been placed under the Fourth Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

According to the act, any individual linked to a proscribed organisation can be restricted to limitations on travel, speech, and business. Here are the things Rizvi has been instructed to do as long as the order remains in force:

Execute a band for his good behavior and not get involved in any act of terrorism

Not in any manner advance the objectives of the organisation (TLP) with one or more sureties not less than Rs500,000

Submit his passport to the police

Take permission from the police before leaving his house and inform them about his whereabouts

Report himself as and when required to the police station

Money and property owned by the party or Rizvi will be seized or frozen

The assets of his family members will be probed by the Counter-Terrorism Department

His activities will be monitored and kept under surveillance

Under Section 11E of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, the government has sealed the offices and frozen the accounts of TLP as well. All literature, posters, banners or printed, electronic, digital, and other material have been seized.

Pakistan bans TLP

In April, the government formally proscribed the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.

The government has reasonable grounds to believe that the TLP “engaged in terrorism, acted in a manner prejudicial to the peace and security of the country”, a notification issued by the Interior Ministry stated. The religious group “intimidated the public, caused grievous bodily harm, hurt and death to the personnel of law enforcement agencies and innocent bystanders”, it added.

The party has been proscribed under section 11B (1) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. It empowers the government to ban an organization involved in terrorism.

The ban will be placed under Section 11-B of the Ant-Terrorism Act, 1997, which gives the government powers to ban an organization involved or participating in terrorism. Supporters of the religious party took to the streets in April after their chief Saad Hussain Rizvi was arrested.

Who is Saad Rizvi?

Saad Rizvi, Allama Rizvi’s 26-year-old son, was chosen to lead the party by its 18-member shura. He has been active in the party for the past few years, serving as its deputy secretary-general. He used to stay in touch with reporters and made the party presence felt on social media.

According to his friend Salman, Saad is a student of Darja-e-Aaliya of Dars-e-Nizami. He is studying at his father’s Abuzar Ghaffari seminary.

“He is a smart man with a deep interest in books,” said Salman. “Unlike other madrassa students, Saad knows the importance of social media and used it to spread his father’s message.”



The TLP and its members had accounts on Facebook but they knew nothing about Twitter, said, Salman. Saad knew that the microblogging site was a very important platform and believed that the party should have a presence on it because the mainstream media wasn’t giving them coverage.



“He visited several madrassas and explained Twitter and its use to the students,” his friend said. “Now, you can see TLP trends on Twitter.”

Saad is popular among young party workers and also worked as a bridge between them and Allama Rizvi, according to his friend.

