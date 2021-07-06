Tuesday, July 6, 2021  | 25 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Balochistan okays talks with disgruntled Baloch leaders

Spokesperson says they are ready for dialogue, negotiations

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Listen to the story
The Balochistan government believes that the insurgency in the province can be controlled through dialogue and negotiations, said the provincial government’s spokesperson Tuesday. “Conflict resolution is possible through negotiation and dialogue,” Liaquat Shahwani, the Balochistan government’s spokesperson, told SAMAA TV’s Kiran Naz. The remarks from Shahwani come a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan hinted at starting talks with armed insurgent groups in Balochistan. “I have been thinking about talking to them,” said PM Khan in Gwadar, while referring to the armed insurgent groups in Balochistan. “Perhaps, they had some grievances in the past and [they are] being used by the other countries [and] India uses them to create chaos.” Violence in Balochistan has drastically increased in recent years after China invested billions of dollars in the infrastructure and other development projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. In 2019, the gunmen had stormed a hotel in Gwadar, killing at least eight people. In June, 2020, gunmen targeted the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi. Both the attacks were claimed by the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army. Officials in Pakistan often accuse India of sponsoring terrorism and supporting Baloch armed group in the country. Jadhav, a serving commander of the Indian Navy and a spy of the India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), was arrested in Balochistan in 2016. In his trial at a military court, he had confessed to his involvement in acts of terrorism and was sentenced to death in 2017. Shahwani, the provincial spokesperson, said that the Balochistan and federal government will sit together to “finalise the TORs” before the beginning of talks. Dr Abdul Malik Baloch, the former chief minister, had begun talks with the disgruntled Baloch leaders but the process stalled due to unknown reasons. “The people affiliated with the Baloch insurgent groups are either based in Afghanistan or other foreign countries,” Jalal Noorzai, SAMAA TV’s bureau chief in Quetta, said. “And they all have support from the governments in Kabul and New Delhi and they are receiving funds from there.” He added that Dr Baloch has said a number of times that several Baloch leaders were ready to return to Pakistan and become part of Balochistan’s politics.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Balochistan government believes that the insurgency in the province can be controlled through dialogue and negotiations, said the provincial government’s spokesperson Tuesday.

“Conflict resolution is possible through negotiation and dialogue,” Liaquat Shahwani, the Balochistan government’s spokesperson, told SAMAA TV’s Kiran Naz.

The remarks from Shahwani come a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan hinted at starting talks with armed insurgent groups in Balochistan.

“I have been thinking about talking to them,” said PM Khan in Gwadar, while referring to the armed insurgent groups in Balochistan. “Perhaps, they had some grievances in the past and [they are] being used by the other countries [and] India uses them to create chaos.”

Violence in Balochistan has drastically increased in recent years after China invested billions of dollars in the infrastructure and other development projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

In 2019, the gunmen had stormed a hotel in Gwadar, killing at least eight people.

In June, 2020, gunmen targeted the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi. Both the attacks were claimed by the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army.

Officials in Pakistan often accuse India of sponsoring terrorism and supporting Baloch armed group in the country.

Jadhav, a serving commander of the Indian Navy and a spy of the India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), was arrested in Balochistan in 2016. In his trial at a military court, he had confessed to his involvement in acts of terrorism and was sentenced to death in 2017.

Shahwani, the provincial spokesperson, said that the Balochistan and federal government will sit together to “finalise the TORs” before the beginning of talks.

Dr Abdul Malik Baloch, the former chief minister, had begun talks with the disgruntled Baloch leaders but the process stalled due to unknown reasons.

“The people affiliated with the Baloch insurgent groups are either based in Afghanistan or other foreign countries,” Jalal Noorzai, SAMAA TV’s bureau chief in Quetta, said. “And they all have support from the governments in Kabul and New Delhi and they are receiving funds from there.”

He added that Dr Baloch has said a number of times that several Baloch leaders were ready to return to Pakistan and become part of Balochistan’s politics.

 
Balochistan Imran Khan
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Baloch disgruntled leaders, Balochistan, Insurgent groups
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan issues notices to Qatar Airways, flydubai over flight delays
Pakistan issues notices to Qatar Airways, flydubai over flight delays
Karachi’s Nasla Tower: ABAD forms committee for affectees, disassociates itself
Karachi’s Nasla Tower: ABAD forms committee for affectees, disassociates itself
Karachi student dies after being attacked by bull
Karachi student dies after being attacked by bull
Naegleria death in Karachi: How was the patient infected?
Naegleria death in Karachi: How was the patient infected?
Sindh to provide land to affectees of Karachi anti-encroachment operations
Sindh to provide land to affectees of Karachi anti-encroachment operations
Karachi neurologist suffering from Naegleria fowleri put on ventilator
Karachi neurologist suffering from Naegleria fowleri put on ventilator
Karachi’s Jubilee Market sealed after 11 shops collapse
Karachi’s Jubilee Market sealed after 11 shops collapse
RAW behind Johar Town blast: Moeed Yousuf
RAW behind Johar Town blast: Moeed Yousuf
Imran Khan: Can Pakistan conduct a drone strike in UK?
Imran Khan: Can Pakistan conduct a drone strike in UK?
Emirates extends Pakistan flight ban till July 15
Emirates extends Pakistan flight ban till July 15
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.