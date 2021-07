A man killed his elder brother with an axe in Balochistan’s Duki district, the police said Friday.

According to the investigation officer, the suspect, identified as Jannat Khan, attacked his brother after an argument. The victim was immediately taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Levies force have arrested Khan and have begun questioning. The crime site has been cordoned off and evidence is being collected.

