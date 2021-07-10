Saturday, July 10, 2021  | 29 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Balochistan Covid-19 restrictions: Friday lockdowns, market timings changed

Infection rate in the province on the rise

Posted: Jul 10, 2021
Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
The Balochistan government has announced new restrictions after the number of coronavirus cases in the province rose. People have been instructed to wear masks at all times when out in public and practise social distancing. Here are other SOPs announced by the government: Lockdown on Fridays Markets, shops to stay open till 10pm 50% people allowed inside restaurants Mandatory coronavirus vaccination for everyone 50% people allowed inside parks Outdoor weddings allowed with 400 guests The new directives will remain in force till July 31, according to a notification issued by the home department. On Friday, the government imposed a smart lockdown in Gwadar. Earlier, Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar revealed that Pakistan may be heading towards the fourth wave of the deadly virus. Poor SOP compliance and rapid spread of Delta and Alpha variants have increased the infections across the country, he pointed out. Pakistan reported 35 deaths and 1,828 new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The infection rate in the country has increased 3.79%. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
The Balochistan government has announced new restrictions after the number of coronavirus cases in the province rose.

People have been instructed to wear masks at all times when out in public and practise social distancing. Here are other SOPs announced by the government:

  • Lockdown on Fridays
  • Markets, shops to stay open till 10pm
  • 50% people allowed inside restaurants
  • Mandatory coronavirus vaccination for everyone
  • 50% people allowed inside parks
  • Outdoor weddings allowed with 400 guests

The new directives will remain in force till July 31, according to a notification issued by the home department.

On Friday, the government imposed a smart lockdown in Gwadar.

Earlier, Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar revealed that Pakistan may be heading towards the fourth wave of the deadly virus. Poor SOP compliance and rapid spread of Delta and Alpha variants have increased the infections across the country, he pointed out.

Pakistan reported 35 deaths and 1,828 new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The infection rate in the country has increased 3.79%.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Balochistan Coronavirus government updates
