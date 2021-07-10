Balochistan Covid-19 restrictions: Friday lockdowns, market timings changed

The Balochistan government has announced new restrictions after the number of coronavirus cases in the province rose.

People have been instructed to wear masks at all times when out in public and practise social distancing. Here are other SOPs announced by the government:

Lockdown on Fridays

Markets, shops to stay open till 10pm

50% people allowed inside restaurants

Mandatory coronavirus vaccination for everyone

50% people allowed inside parks

Outdoor weddings allowed with 400 guests

The new directives will remain in force till July 31, according to a notification issued by the home department.

On Friday, the government imposed a smart lockdown in Gwadar.

Earlier, Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar revealed that Pakistan may be heading towards the fourth wave of the deadly virus. Poor SOP compliance and rapid spread of Delta and Alpha variants have increased the infections across the country, he pointed out.

Pakistan reported 35 deaths and 1,828 new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The infection rate in the country has increased 3.79%.

