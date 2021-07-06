Tuesday, July 6, 2021  | 25 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > News

Balochistan accuses Sindh government of ‘stealing’ water’

Sindh causing 42% shortfall in Balochistan, says spokesperson

Posted: Jul 6, 2021
Posted: Jul 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

The Balochistan government has once again claimed that Sindh has been stealing 42% of the province’s water for the last 20 years.

“The Sindh government does not want fertile lands in Balochistan to flourish,” Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said during a press conference on Tuesday.

Shahwani claimed that Sindh has constantly breached the IRSA agreement, which was signed between all provinces of Pakistan on the sharing of waters of the Indus Basin.

“According to the IRSA agreement, Balochistan should be receiving almost 14000 cusecs of water but we’re only getting 7000 cusecs,” he said.

Shahwani said agriculture in Balochistan is suffering due to Sindh’s "ignorance" and farmers are losing as much as $0.5 billion per year.

He also claimed that Balochistan Communication and Works Minister Nawabzada Tariq Magsi put this issue in front of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah last year but the latter flatly denied the charges.

“Wapda should interfere, mediate and regulate this situation,” Shahwani demanded and threatened that stopping water supply to Sindh from Hub Dam will be their last resort if this situation is not resolved soon.

Liaquat Shahwani
 
