Bajaur woman marries husband’s murderer, kills him: police

A woman in Bajaur was arrested for murdering her husband in Bajaur’s Inayat Killa and the murder weapon was seized from her possession too.

DPO Abdul Samad formed a team under the supervision of Investigations SP Muhammad Zaman and what it revealed left the investigators shocked.

The suspect, identified as Kashmiri Bibi, confessed to the crime, adding that she had done so to avenge the murder of her first husband, Shah Zameen.

She told the police that she had married Gulistan, the deceased, a year ago and had been plotting his murder since then. She claimed that Gulistan had killed Shah Zameen by giving him a poisonous injection, adding that Shah Zameen told her that Gulistan has threatened to kill him.

Kashmiri Bibi is the mother of Shah Zameen’s only daughter, while she had no children with Gulistan.

She has also recorded her statement in the court, in light of which the investigation will continue, an official at the Bajaur DPO office Mohammad Iqbal told Samaa Digital.