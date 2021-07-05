Monday, July 5, 2021  | 24 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Azizur Rehman case: Forensic report reveals sexual abuse video is unedited

Mufti is currently in jail on judicial remand

Posted: Jul 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The video showing sexual abuse of a madrassa student in Lahore is real and unedited, its forensic report revealed Monday.

The report in the case against Mufti Azizur Rehman was submitted in a Lahore court.

Investigation DIG Shariq Jamal said that the audio and video clip had been sent for a forensic report and it was revealed that it had not been edited.

The court was informed that the DNA test of the survivor did not reveal anything substantives because it happened years ago, adding that the medical examination has been delayed.

The DIG clarified that those involved in serious crimes do not deserve any concession.

On June 26, a Lahore court extended the physical remand of Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, a Lahore-based cleric arrested for sexually abusing a madrassa student.

The cleric was charged on June 16 after videos purporting to show him forcing himself on the student went viral on social media.

The student (who identified himself but who we will not name), had registered an FIR at North Cantt Police Station in Lahore. He said that he had been a student of Jamia Manzoorul Islamia since 2013. “During the exam of Darjah-e-Rabia (grade four), Mufti Aziz, who was the Nigran (caretaker) accused me and another guy of putting someone else in our place for the exam and had me banned from appearing in the Wifaqul Madaris exam for three years.”

He said that he pleaded with Mufti Aziz to reconsider the decision upon which the cleric said he would if the young man engaged with him sexually. “So, out of compulsion, I came into his deceit and became a victim. He also promised me that he would have my ban removed and get me to pass the Wifaqul Madaris exam.”

The man said he was sexually exploited every Friday for three years and blackmailed. He went to the madrassa administration but, according to him, they said this was not possible as the mufti was an old man and a pious person. They said he must be lying, according to the application made to the police.

He started secretly filming to collect evidence which he presented to Wifaqul Madari Nazim-e-Aala Hanif Jalandhary. “When Mufti Aziz came to know about this, he threatened to kill me,” the young man told the police. “A few days ago, when someone uploaded the video on social media, I got scared and went into hiding.”

The cleric had claimed that the videos were a conspiracy to remove him from Jamia Manzoorul Islamia, Lahore.

He was terminated by his madrassa and his party, the JUI-F, suspended his party membership after the videos went viral. Rehman confessed to the heinous crime in police custody on June 20.

Mufti Azizur Rehman
 
