Azad Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2021: 33 parties gear up

The people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will step out to vote for their leaders on July 25, Sunday.

A total of 724 candidates are contesting for 45 general seats. This year, 20 women are competing in the polls.

Leaders of political parties have landed in the region to campaign for the polls and persuade people to vote for them. PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz became kicked off the election campaign for PML-N, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari led PPP’s campaign following Bilawal Zardari’s departure to the US, and Prime Minister Imran Khan is leading PTI’s campaign.

The last elections were held in 2016, in which PML-N bagged 31 seats, PPP won three seats, PTI won two, and the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Party won one seat. Of the total 29 seats, PML-N took 22. The remaining it won from 12 constituencies across Pakistan.

Number of seats and voters

This year, 32 political parties are competing for the AJK elections.

Over 2.8 million voters have been registered in Azad Kashmir and 0.4 million in Jammu. According to the AJK Election Commission, as many as 301,400 voters will exercise their right to vote in Mirpur district; 287,536 in Bhimber district; 540,646 in Kotli district, and 286,864 in Bagh district.

The AJK government has handed over the security of the upcoming election to the Pakistan Army. More than 44,000 security personnel will be deployed at polling stations across the region as per Article 245 of the Constitution. The Pakistan Army troops will be deployed from July 22 to July 26.

Police, assisted by LEAs from other provinces and Civil Armed Forces, including Rangers and FC, will be employed for the smooth and peaceful conduct of AJK Elections

The government has declared 1,209 polling stations sensitive and 826 most sensitive. Control rooms will be established across the region at the district level to ensure a smooth flow of voting.

Who is contesting?

Five hundred and seventy-nine candidates are competing for 33 constituencies within Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The remaining are contesting for 12 refugee constituencies comprising four provinces of Pakistan.

The 45 directly-elected members of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly will choose eight candidates for special seats. The assembly will be formed by 53 lawmakers.

Here is the list of candidates contesting for the elections this year:

LA 1 – Mirpur I

PPP’s Choudhry Muhammad Asfar Shahid

PTI’s Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq

JK PP’s Raja Muhammad Sarfaraz

Jamat Falah e Insaniyat AJK’s Abdul Latif Butt

AII J&K MC’s Ghulam Rabbani Barq

PML-N’s Chaudhry Masood Khalid

IND Javed Iqbal

IND Muhammad Jahangir Akbar

IND Shoaib Abid

IND Tahir Qayyum

IND Shahid Ahmed Chughtai

IND Zaffar Khan

IND Zahoor Sarwar

IND Ali Zaman

IND Liaqat Ali

IND Luqman Anjum Sultan

IND Nasreen Akhter

IND Nagina Perveen

IND Waqar Ahmed Mughal

LA 2 – Mirpur II

TLP’s Abu Al Hasnat

MQMP’s Basharat Shareef

PPP’s Qasim Majeed

AAPP’s Khalid Farooq

AII J&K MC’s Zulfiqar Ali

QIP’s Sabar Sheraz

PTI’s Zafar Anwer

AT’s Asim Akram

PML-N’s Muhammad Nazir Inqalabi

JK UM’s Mazar Iqbal

JK DP’s Mazar Iqbal

IND Jameel Akhter

IND Sohail Sarfaraz

IND Shahid Anwer

IND Azeem Bakhsh

IND Muhammad Khalil

IND Moheez Majeed

IND Maqsood Ahmed Tahir

LA 3 – Mirpur III

MWM’s Syed Tasawer Hussain Kazmi

MQMP’s Toqeer Ahmed

JI’s Zulqernain Butt

PTI’s Sultan Mehmood

JK UM’s Shabir Ahmed Chachi

AII J&K MC’s Shazada Iqbal

QIP’s Sardar Abdul Rahman Khan

TLP’s Umair Asghar

PPP’s Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf

PML-N’s Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed

AT’s Raja Muhammad Naib Khan

AAPP’s Nasreen Farooq

IND Yasir Sultan

IND Muhammad Waqas Ashraf

IND Muhammad Naheem

IND Muhammad Azeem

IND Muhammad Bilawal Hussain

IND Muhammad Ashraf

IND Qamar Zaheer

IND Ishrat Hassan

IND Shaid Latif

IND Aman Ullah Khan

IND Iftikhar Ahmed

LA 4 – Mirpur IV

PTI’s Arshad Hussain

JI’s Altaf Hussain

MQMP’s Raja Tanveer ul Hasan

JK UM’s Khalid Hussain

PML-N’s Ruksar Ahmed

PPP’s Riaz Ahmed Chaudhry

TLP’s Abdul Aziz Chaudhry

PPP’s Faiz Hameed

AII J&K MC’s Raja Masood Raqoof

IND Ikhlaq Ahmed

IND Hafeez Ullah Khan

IND Soaib Arshad

IND Raja Zaheer ul Haq

IND Abdul Qayyum Aziz

IND Aveena Ruksar

IND Farooq Ahmed

LA 5 – Bhimber I

PPP’s Choudhry Pervez Ashraf

PML-N’s Waqar Ahmed Noor

J&K UM’s Aamir Saddique

PTI’s Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq

JI’s Muzaffar Hussain

TLP’s Muhammad Khursheed

AII J&K MC’s Muhammad Shafique Jarral

IND Laeeque Muhammad Aamer

IND Muhammad Sikandar Khan

INDA Malik Abdu Hamid

IND Shakir Raza

IND Chaudhry Waleed Ashraf

IND Waqas Khizar

IND Muhammad Malik

LA 6 – Bhimber II

PPP’s Idrees Chaudhry

PTI’s Ali Shan

AII J&K MC’s Khushnood Azam

TLP’s Ghulam Qadar

JI’s Fakhar Uddin Ahmed

AT’s Mehbood Hussain

JK Liberation League’s Muhammad Arif

PML-N’s Maqsood Ahmed Khan

IND Javeed Akhtar

IND Javeed Iqbal

IND Waheem Akram

IND Adeel Ali Shan

IND Muhammad Razzaq

IND Muhammad Rafiq

IND Muhammad Latif

LA 7 – Bhimber III

PPP’s Anees Ahmed

PTI’s Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq

JI’s Riaz Ahmed

TLP’s Muhammad Zubair

J&K Awami Itehad’s Samia Mukhtar

PML-N’s Tariq Farooq

AII J&K MC’s Raja Tahir Iqbal Khan

J&K UM’s Muhammad Ali Akhtar

PPP’s Ali Murtaza

J&K Awami Tehreek’s Muhammad Aziz Subhani

IND Inam ul Haq

IND Inam Sobani

IND Raja Babar Ali Zulqernanin

IND Muhammad Taimur Ilyas

IND Muhammad Rizwan

IND Muhammad Saeed

IND Muhammad Sajjad

IND Sami Ullah

IND Muhammad Abdullah

IND Abdul Qayyum

IND Muhammad Usman

IND Abid Zubair

IND Qayyum Yousaf

IND Raja Mazar Iqbal

LA 8 – Kotli I

PML-N’s Zulfiqar Ali

J&K UM’s Sanwal Shareef Akash

JK PP’s Shahzad Ahmed

PTI’s Zaffar Iqbal Malik

TLP’s Malik Zaheer Ahmed

QIP’s Aqib Amir

PPP’s Muhammad Aftab Anjum

JI’s Muhammad Arif

AII J&K MC’s Malik Muhammad Nawaz Khan

IND Amjad Rasheed

IND Syed Amir Arshad Ali Shah

IND Muhammad Zaman

IND Muhammad Faiz Malik

LA 9 – Kotli II

PTI’s Asif Hanif

PPP’s Javed Iqbal Budhanvi

AII J&K MC’s Sardar Muhammad Naeem Khan

PML-N’s Munir Hussain Khan

PPP’s Muhammad Raqib Shaheen

TLP’s M.Shabeer Tabassum

IND Asif Mumtaz

IND Khizer Iftikhar

IND Shadia Shaheen

IND Shah Nawaz Ali

IND Masood Ahmed

IND Muhammad Baseer Khan Sarwar

IND Muhammad Naeem Khan

IND Waqar Ahmed Khan

LA 10 – Kotli III

AAPP’s Anees Butt

PML-N’s Zubair Iqbal Kayani

JK Liberation League’s Shakil Ahmed Rathore

JI’s Abdul Hameed Chaudhary

QIP’s Sardar Abdur Rehman Khan

PPP’s Raja Imran Adil

TLP’s Muhammad Tasneem Azeem

AII J&K MC’s Muhammad Farooq Khan

PPP’s Muhammad Yasin Chaudhary

PTI’s Malik Muhammad Yousaf

IND Ahmed Faheem

IND Rizwan Ahmed

IND Shakeel Mehmood

IND Asim Javed

IND Atif Ikram

IND Abdur Rehman

IND Chaudhary Abdul Qayyum

IND Irfan Arif Chaudhary

IND Lal Hussain

IND Liaqat Hussain Mughal

IND Syed Majid Bukhari

IND Muhammad Iltas Chaudhary

IND Muhammad Amjad

IND Muhammad Masood Raza

IND Muhammad Najeeb Raja

IND Chaudhary Nasir Kamal Yousaf

IND Nazam Hussain

LA 11 – Kotli IV

AII J&K MC’s Raja Iftikhar Hussain

J&K UM’s Babar Hussain

QIP’s Sardar Abdul Rehman Khan

PTI’s Ch.Muhammad Ikhlaq

PPP’s Sardar Muhammad Bashir Pehlwan

AAPP’s Muhammad Bashir

TLP’s Muhammad Habib

JI’s Muhammad Mehfooz

PML-N’s Raja Muhammad Naseer

IND Abu Bakar

IND Sardar Zaffar Iqbal

IND Muhammad Akram

IND Muhammad Babar

IND Mehfooz Hussain

LA 12- Kotli V

TLP’s Arshad Mehmood

JK PP’s Bashrat Hussain

PTI’s Shauqat Fareed

JI’s Ghafarat Shaid

PML-N’s Muhammad Riasat Khan

JK Liberation League’s Muhamamd Sharyar Zaffar

PPP’s Muhammad Yasin

AAPP’s Maqsood Ahmed

AII J&K MC’s Naeem Mansab Dad Khan

IND Haider Ali Tepu

IND Zulfiqar Ahmed

IND Robina Shaheen

IND Saeed Hussain

IND Aqeel ur Rehman

IND Muhammad Alyas

IND Muhammad Munir

IND Mumtaz Ahmed

IND Nusrat Hussain

LA 13 – Kotli VI

TLP’s Arslan Faiz

PML-N’s Ayaz Ahmed

JI’s Ch. Habib ur Rehman

PPP’s Amar Farooq

AII J&K MC’s Muhammad Rasheed

PPP’s Muhammad Waleed

PTI’s Nisar Ansar

MQMP’s Waseem Zulfiqar

IND Javed Iqbal

IND Ch. Nisar Ahmed

IND Zubair Hussain

IND Shadab Sikandar

IND Abdul Qayyum Sabri

IND Abdul Qayyu Qamar

IND Muhammad Asad

IND Muhammad Waseem Kafiat

IND Nasreen Akhtar

LA 14 – Bagh I

JK PP’s Abrar Ahmed

J&K UM’s Akhtar Hussain

JI’s Imtiaz Ahmed Abbasi

JI’s Khalid Mehmood Khan

PPP’s Muhamad Khawar Khan

TLP’s Muhammad Usman Abbasi

PML-N’s Raja Faisal Azad

PTI’s Muhammad Latif Khalique

LA 15 – Bagh II

PTI’s Tanveer Ilyas

PPP’s Rahida Riaz

PPP’s Sardar Zia-ul-Qamar

JI’s Abdul Rasheed Tarabi

JUI’s Abdul Rasheed

TLP’s Masood Hayat

PML-N’s Mushtaq Ahmed Minhas

MQMP’s Muhammad Gulzar Khan

LA 16 – Bagh III

PML-N’s Ejaz Ahmed

PTI’s Sardar Mir Akbar Khan

PPP’s Sardar Muhammad Rafique Baig

PPP’s Sardar Qamar-uz-Zaman Khan

TLP’s Saddam Aziz

JI’s Muhammad Sajid Khan

MQMP’s Muhammad Rafique Hashmi

LA 17 – Bagh IV

TLP’s Tanveer Hussain Siddiqui

PML-N’s Ch. Muhammad Aziz

PPP’s Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore

PTI’s Amir Nazir Choudhary

LA 18 – Pooch and Sudhnuti I

PPP’s Muhammad Ishfaq Khan

PPP’s Sardar Amjad Yousaf Khan

JI’s Zulfiqar Ahmed Khan

TLP’s Tariq Aziz

PTI’s Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Nayazi

PML-N’s Ch. Muhammad Yasin Gulshan

LA 19 – Pooch and Sudhnuti II

PTI’s Sardar Arzash Sadozai

PPP’s Saood bin Sadiq

PML-N’s Sardar Amir Altaf Khan

TLP’s Gulbaz Khan

JI’s Muhammad Sarfraz

LA 20 – Pooch and Sudhnuti III

PML-N’s Abdul Rashid Khan

PTI’s Khattab Azam

JUI’s Riaz Ahmed Nomani

TLP’s Shafat Hussain

PPP’s Sardar Muhammad Yaqoub Khan

JI’s Zahid Rafiq

LA 21 – Pooch and Sudhnuti IV

PML-N’s Tahir Anwer Khan

TLP’s Muhammad Abid Hussain

JI’s Sardar Qayyum Afsar Khan

JUI’s Dr Muhammad Irfan Kiyani

PPP’s Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan

PTI’s Nayyar Ayoub Khan

LA 22 – Pooch and Sudhnuti V

PPP’s Syed Dilawar Hussain Bukhari

PTI’s Shahida Sagar

PML-N’s Sardar Abdul Khaliq Wasi

JI’s Muhammad Sajjad Khan

TLP’s Muhammad Naeem Khan

LA 23 – Pooch and Sudhnuti VI

JI’s Arslan Nisar

QIP’s Shoukat Hussain Gohar

PTI’s Sardar Muhammad Hussain Khan

PPP’s Muhammad Raees Khan

PML-N’s Muhammad Najeeb Khan

TLP’s Naseem Ahmed Khan

LA 24 – Pooch and Sudhnuti VII

TLP’s Zulfiqar Ali

JI’s Sardar Arshad Nadeem Advocate

QIP’s Abdul Ghafoor Khan

PPP’s Innyat Ullah

PML-N’s Farooq Ahmed Tahir

PTI’s Faheem Akhter

LA 25 – Neelum Valley I

JI’s Muhammad Altaf Kashmiri

TLP’s M. Ayyun Sheikh

PPP’s Mian Abdul Waheed

AAPP’s Sajid Gul

PTI’s Sardar Gul Khandan

PML-N’s Shah Ghulam Qadir

MQMP’s Shokat Hussain

QIP’s Tauseef-Ur-Rehman

Pak Kashmir Party’s Syed Manzoor Akbar Shah

LA 26 – Neelum Valley II

PTI’s Raja Muhammad Ilyas

PML-N’s Raja Basheer Khan

Pak Kashmir Party’s Zaheer Ahmed

PPP’s Mian Abdul Waheed

JI’s Anayat Ali Awan

MQMP’s Muhib-ur-Rahman

JUI’s Mahrouf Ahmed

TLP’s Mian Muhammad Khabib

LA 27 -Muzaffarabad I

MQMP’s Babir Iman Khan Ikhwanzada

PTI’s Mir Atique ur Rehman

TLP’s Mir Fahad Mushtaq

PPP’s Sardar M. Javed

PML-N’s Noreen Arif

JUI’s Hafiz Waqas Ahmed

LA 28 – Muzaffarabad II

PTI’s Ch. Shahzad Mehmood

JI’s Raja Asad Khan

PML-N’s Ayed Murtaza Gillani

PPP’s Syed Bazil Ali Naqvi

TLP’s Syed Shahbeer Hussain Kazmi

AAPP’s Naila Shahzaman

LA 29 – Muzaffarabad III

PML-N’s Syed Iftikhar Gillani

PPP’s Raja Jamal Abdul Nasir

MQMP’s Junaid Ahmed Mir

PTI’s Kh. Farooq Ahmed

TLP’s Malik Fiaz

PPP’s Sardar Mubarak Haider

JI’s Syed Nazeer Hussain Shah

LA 30 – Muzaffarabad IV

PPP’s Ayed Iftekhar Hussain Shah

TLP’s Shaukat Hussain

PPP’s Mubashir Muneer Awan

JI’s Muhammad Bashir Awan

PTI’s Muhammad Rasheed

PML-N’s Mustafa Bashir Abbasi

All J&K MC’s Syed Tassawar Abbas Musavi

LA 31 – Muzaffarabad V

PML-N’s Raja Ibrar Hussain Khan

JI’s Qazi Shahid Majeed

PPP’s Ch. Latif Akbar

TLP’s Muhammad Ashraf

PTI’s Raja Muhammad Mansoor Khan

MQMP’s Syed Waqarat Hussain Shah

LA 32 – Muzaffarabad VI

JUI’s Altaf Hussain Siddique

JI’s Raja Muhammad Mushtaq Khan

PML-N’s Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan (AJK PM)

PTI’s Syed Zeeshan Haider Kazmi

TLP’s Muhammad Ashfaq Hashmi

PPP’s Muhammad Ashfaq Zaffar

LA 33- Muzaffarabad VII

PTI’s Deewan Ali Chughtai

PML-N’s Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan (AK PM)

JI’s Syed Ali Imad-ul-Islam

TLP’s Abdul Razzaq

JUI’s Mukhtar Ahmed Kiani

PPP’s Muhammad Javed

Refugee seats

LA 34 – Jammu I

PTI’s Riaz Ahmed

PPP’s Zahid Iqbal

PSP’s Shah Abdul Latif Faisal

TLP’s Fazal Ur Rehman

PML-N’s Nasir Hussain Dar

LA 35 – Jammu II

PML-N’s Ch. Muhammad Ismail

PPP’s Khalid Mehmood Chaudhary

PPP’s Muhammad Iqbal

TLP’s Muhammad Arif

PTI’s Maqbool Ahmad

LA 36 – Jammu III

PPP’s Choudhry Shaukat Ali

PTI’s Hafiz Hamid Raza

TLP’s Rana Adnan Jamil

PPP’s Faiz Ullah

PML-N’s Muhammad Ishaq

LA 37 – Jammu IV

TLP’s Arslan Rasheed

PTI’s Muhammad Akmal Sargala

PML-N’s Muhammad Siddique Chaudhry

PPP’s Mazhar Yousaf Choudhary

LA 38 – Jammu V

PML-N’s Zeeshan Ali

TLP’s Zafar Iqbal Chaudhry

PPP’s Muhammad Ashraf Chughtai

PTI’s Muhammad Akbar Chaudhry

JI’s Muhammad Umer Siddique

LA 39 – Jammu VI

PPP’s Chaudhry Fakhar Zaman

PML-N’s Raja Muhamamd Siddique

TLP’s Rashid Mehmood

PTI’s Nazia Niaz

LA 40 – Kashmir Valley I

PSP’s Shabir Ahmed Khan

PML-N’s Tahir Ali Wani

PPP’s Amir Abdul Ghaffar Lone

PTI’s Muhammad Saleem Butt

LA 41 – Kashmir Valley II

PPP’s Shabbir Abbas Mir

PTI’s Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Dewan

PML-N’s Muhammad Ikram Butt

All J&K MC’s Syed Maqsood Gillani

LA 42 – Kashmir Valley III

PPP’s Hafeez Ahmed Butt

All J&K MC’s Rana Sarfaraz Ahmed

JI’s Saeed Ahmed Khan

PML-N’s Syed Shoukat Ali Shah

PTI’s Muhammad Asif Sharif

LA 43 – Kashmir Valley IV

PTI’s Javed Butt

PPP’s Hamza Majid Bazmi

PML-N’s Naseema Khatoon

LA 44 – Kashmir Valley V

PTI’s Bashir Ahmed Khan

PML-N’s Muhammad Ahmed Raza Qadri

PPP’s Muhammad Rashid Aslam

TLP’s Naseerullah Khan Durrani

LA 45 – Kashmir Valley VI