Azad Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2021: 33 parties gear up

The polls will be held on July 25
The people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will step out to vote for their leaders on July 25, Sunday.
A total of 724 candidates are contesting for 45 general seats. This year, 20 women are competing in the polls.
Leaders of political parties have landed in the region to campaign for the polls and persuade people to vote for them. PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz became kicked off the election campaign for PML-N, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari led PPP’s campaign following Bilawal Zardari’s departure to the US, and Prime Minister Imran Khan is leading PTI’s campaign.
The last elections were held in 2016, in which PML-N bagged 31 seats, PPP won three seats, PTI won two, and the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Party won one seat. Of the total 29 seats, PML-N took 22. The remaining it won from 12 constituencies across Pakistan.
This year, 32 political parties are competing for the AJK elections.
Over 2.8 million voters have been registered in Azad Kashmir and 0.4 million in Jammu. According to the AJK Election Commission, as many as 301,400 voters will exercise their right to vote in Mirpur district; 287,536 in Bhimber district; 540,646 in Kotli district, and 286,864 in Bagh district.
The AJK government has handed over the security of the upcoming election to the Pakistan Army. More than 44,000 security personnel will be deployed at polling stations across the region as per Article 245 of the Constitution. The Pakistan Army troops will be deployed from July 22 to July 26.
Police, assisted by LEAs from other provinces and Civil Armed Forces, including Rangers and FC, will be employed for the smooth and peaceful conduct of AJK Elections
The government has declared 1,209 polling stations sensitive and 826 most sensitive. Control rooms will be established across the region at the district level to ensure a smooth flow of voting.
Five hundred and seventy-nine candidates are competing for 33 constituencies within Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The remaining are contesting for 12 refugee constituencies comprising four provinces of Pakistan.
The 45 directly-elected members of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly will choose eight candidates for special seats. The assembly will be formed by 53 lawmakers.
Here is the list of candidates contesting for the elections this year:
LA 1 – Mirpur I
LA 2 – Mirpur II
LA 3 – Mirpur III
LA 4 – Mirpur IV
LA 5 – Bhimber I
LA 6 – Bhimber II
LA 7 – Bhimber III
LA 8 – Kotli I
LA 9 – Kotli II
LA 10 – Kotli III
LA 11 – Kotli IV
LA 12- Kotli V
LA 13 – Kotli VI
LA 14 – Bagh I
LA 15 – Bagh II
LA 16 – Bagh III
LA 17 – Bagh IV
LA 18 – Pooch and Sudhnuti I
LA 19 – Pooch and Sudhnuti II
LA 20 – Pooch and Sudhnuti III
LA 21 – Pooch and Sudhnuti IV
LA 22 – Pooch and Sudhnuti V
LA 23 – Pooch and Sudhnuti VI
LA 24 – Pooch and Sudhnuti VII
LA 25 – Neelum Valley I
LA 26 – Neelum Valley II
LA 27 -Muzaffarabad I
LA 28 – Muzaffarabad II
LA 29 – Muzaffarabad III
LA 30 – Muzaffarabad IV
LA 31 – Muzaffarabad V
LA 32 – Muzaffarabad VI
LA 33- Muzaffarabad VII
LA 34 – Jammu I
LA 35 – Jammu II
LA 36 – Jammu III
LA 37 – Jammu IV
LA 38 – Jammu V
LA 39 – Jammu VI
LA 40 – Kashmir Valley I
LA 41 – Kashmir Valley II
LA 42 – Kashmir Valley III
LA 43 – Kashmir Valley IV
LA 44 – Kashmir Valley V
LA 45 – Kashmir Valley VI