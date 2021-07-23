Friday, July 23, 2021  | 12 Zilhaj, 1442
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2021: 33 parties gear up

The polls will be held on July 25

The people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will step out to vote for their leaders on July 25, Sunday. A total of 724 candidates are contesting for 45 general seats. This year, 20 women are competing in the polls. Leaders of political parties have landed in the region to campaign for the polls and persuade people to vote for them. PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz became kicked off the election campaign for PML-N, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari led PPP’s campaign following Bilawal Zardari’s departure to the US, and Prime Minister Imran Khan is leading PTI’s campaign. The last elections were held in 2016, in which PML-N bagged 31 seats, PPP won three seats, PTI won two, and the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Party won one seat. Of the total 29 seats, PML-N took 22. The remaining it won from 12 constituencies across Pakistan. Number of seats and voters This year, 32 political parties are competing for the AJK elections. Over 2.8 million voters have been registered in Azad Kashmir and 0.4 million in Jammu. According to the AJK Election Commission, as many as 301,400 voters will exercise their right to vote in Mirpur district; 287,536 in Bhimber district; 540,646 in Kotli district, and 286,864 in Bagh district. The AJK government has handed over the security of the upcoming election to the Pakistan Army. More than 44,000 security personnel will be deployed at polling stations across the region as per Article 245 of the Constitution. The Pakistan Army troops will be deployed from July 22 to July 26. Police, assisted by LEAs from other provinces and Civil Armed Forces, including Rangers and FC, will be employed for the smooth and peaceful conduct of AJK Elections The government has declared 1,209 polling stations sensitive and 826 most sensitive. Control rooms will be established across the region at the district level to ensure a smooth flow of voting. Who is contesting? Five hundred and seventy-nine candidates are competing for 33 constituencies within Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The remaining are contesting for 12 refugee constituencies comprising four provinces of Pakistan.  The 45 directly-elected members of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly will choose eight candidates for special seats. The assembly will be formed by 53 lawmakers.   Here is the list of candidates contesting for the elections this year: LA 1 – Mirpur I PPP’s Choudhry Muhammad Asfar Shahid PTI’s Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq JK PP’s Raja Muhammad Sarfaraz Jamat Falah e Insaniyat AJK’s Abdul Latif Butt AII J&K MC’s Ghulam Rabbani Barq PML-N’s Chaudhry Masood Khalid IND Javed Iqbal IND Muhammad Jahangir Akbar IND Shoaib Abid IND Tahir Qayyum IND Shahid Ahmed Chughtai IND Zaffar Khan IND Zahoor Sarwar IND Ali Zaman IND Liaqat Ali IND Luqman Anjum Sultan IND Nasreen Akhter IND Nagina Perveen IND Waqar Ahmed Mughal LA 2 – Mirpur II TLP’s Abu Al Hasnat MQMP’s Basharat Shareef PPP’s Qasim Majeed AAPP’s Khalid Farooq AII J&K MC’s Zulfiqar Ali QIP’s Sabar Sheraz PTI’s Zafar Anwer AT’s Asim Akram PML-N’s Muhammad Nazir Inqalabi JK UM’s Mazar Iqbal JK DP’s Mazar IqbalIND Jameel Akhter IND Sohail Sarfaraz IND Shahid Anwer IND Azeem Bakhsh IND Muhammad Khalil IND Moheez Majeed IND Maqsood Ahmed Tahir LA 3 – Mirpur III MWM’s Syed Tasawer Hussain Kazmi MQMP’s Toqeer Ahmed JI’s Zulqernain Butt PTI’s Sultan Mehmood JK UM’s Shabir Ahmed Chachi AII J&K MC’s Shazada Iqbal QIP’s Sardar Abdul Rahman Khan TLP’s Umair Asghar PPP’s Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf PML-N’s Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed AT’s Raja Muhammad Naib Khan AAPP’s Nasreen Farooq IND Yasir Sultan IND Muhammad Waqas Ashraf IND Muhammad Naheem IND Muhammad Azeem IND Muhammad Bilawal Hussain IND Muhammad Ashraf IND Qamar Zaheer IND Ishrat Hassan IND Shaid Latif IND Aman Ullah Khan IND Iftikhar Ahmed LA 4 – Mirpur IV PTI’s Arshad Hussain JI’s Altaf Hussain MQMP’s Raja Tanveer ul Hasan JK UM’s Khalid Hussain PML-N’s Ruksar Ahmed PPP’s Riaz Ahmed Chaudhry TLP’s Abdul Aziz Chaudhry PPP’s Faiz Hameed AII J&K MC’s Raja Masood Raqoof IND Ikhlaq Ahmed IND Hafeez Ullah Khan IND Soaib Arshad IND Raja Zaheer ul Haq IND Abdul Qayyum Aziz IND Aveena Ruksar IND Farooq Ahmed LA 5 – Bhimber I PPP’s Choudhry Pervez Ashraf PML-N’s Waqar Ahmed Noor J&K UM’s Aamir Saddique PTI’s Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq JI’s Muzaffar Hussain TLP’s Muhammad Khursheed AII J&K MC’s Muhammad Shafique JarralIND Laeeque Muhammad Aamer IND Muhammad Sikandar Khan INDA Malik Abdu Hamid IND Shakir Raza IND Chaudhry Waleed Ashraf IND Waqas Khizar IND Muhammad Malik LA 6 – Bhimber II PPP’s Idrees Chaudhry PTI’s Ali Shan AII J&K MC’s Khushnood Azam TLP’s Ghulam Qadar JI’s Fakhar Uddin Ahmed AT’s Mehbood Hussain JK Liberation League’s Muhammad Arif PML-N’s Maqsood Ahmed Khan IND Javeed Akhtar IND Javeed Iqbal IND Waheem Akram IND Adeel Ali Shan IND Muhammad Razzaq IND Muhammad Rafiq IND Muhammad Latif LA 7 – Bhimber III PPP’s Anees Ahmed PTI’s Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq JI’s Riaz Ahmed TLP’s Muhammad Zubair J&K Awami Itehad’s Samia Mukhtar PML-N’s Tariq Farooq AII J&K MC’s Raja Tahir Iqbal Khan J&K UM’s Muhammad Ali Akhtar PPP’s Ali Murtaza J&K Awami Tehreek’s Muhammad Aziz Subhani IND Inam ul Haq IND Inam Sobani IND Raja Babar Ali Zulqernanin IND Muhammad Taimur Ilyas IND Muhammad Rizwan IND Muhammad Saeed IND Muhammad Sajjad IND Sami Ullah IND Muhammad Abdullah IND Abdul Qayyum IND Muhammad Usman IND Abid Zubair IND Qayyum Yousaf IND Raja Mazar Iqbal LA 8 – Kotli I PML-N’s Zulfiqar Ali J&K UM’s Sanwal Shareef Akash JK PP’s Shahzad Ahmed PTI’s Zaffar Iqbal Malik TLP’s Malik Zaheer Ahmed QIP’s Aqib Amir PPP’s Muhammad Aftab Anjum JI’s Muhammad Arif AII J&K MC’s Malik Muhammad Nawaz Khan IND Amjad Rasheed IND Syed Amir Arshad Ali Shah IND Muhammad Zaman IND Muhammad Faiz Malik LA 9 – Kotli II PTI’s Asif Hanif PPP’s Javed Iqbal Budhanvi AII J&K MC’s Sardar Muhammad Naeem Khan PML-N’s Munir Hussain Khan PPP’s Muhammad Raqib Shaheen TLP’s M.Shabeer Tabassum IND Asif Mumtaz IND Khizer Iftikhar IND Shadia Shaheen IND Shah Nawaz Ali IND Masood Ahmed IND Muhammad Baseer Khan Sarwar IND Muhammad Naeem Khan IND Waqar Ahmed Khan LA 10 – Kotli III AAPP’s Anees Butt PML-N’s Zubair Iqbal Kayani JK Liberation League’s Shakil Ahmed Rathore JI’s Abdul Hameed Chaudhary QIP’s Sardar Abdur Rehman Khan PPP’s Raja Imran Adil TLP’s Muhammad Tasneem Azeem AII J&K MC’s Muhammad Farooq Khan PPP’s Muhammad Yasin Chaudhary PTI’s Malik Muhammad Yousaf IND Ahmed Faheem IND Rizwan Ahmed IND Shakeel Mehmood IND Asim Javed IND Atif Ikram IND Abdur Rehman IND Chaudhary Abdul Qayyum IND Irfan Arif Chaudhary IND Lal Hussain IND Liaqat Hussain Mughal IND Syed Majid Bukhari IND Muhammad Iltas Chaudhary IND Muhammad Amjad IND Muhammad Masood Raza IND Muhammad Najeeb Raja IND Chaudhary Nasir Kamal Yousaf IND Nazam Hussain LA 11 – Kotli IV AII J&K MC’s Raja Iftikhar Hussain J&K UM’s Babar Hussain QIP’s Sardar Abdul Rehman Khan PTI’s Ch.Muhammad Ikhlaq PPP’s Sardar Muhammad Bashir Pehlwan AAPP’s Muhammad Bashir TLP’s Muhammad Habib JI’s Muhammad Mehfooz PML-N’s Raja Muhammad Naseer IND Abu Bakar IND Sardar Zaffar Iqbal IND Muhammad Akram IND Muhammad Babar IND Mehfooz Hussain LA 12- Kotli V TLP’s Arshad Mehmood JK PP’s Bashrat Hussain PTI’s Shauqat Fareed JI’s Ghafarat Shaid PML-N’s Muhammad Riasat Khan JK Liberation League’s Muhamamd Sharyar Zaffar PPP’s Muhammad Yasin AAPP’s Maqsood Ahmed AII J&K MC’s Naeem Mansab Dad Khan IND Haider Ali Tepu IND Zulfiqar Ahmed IND Robina Shaheen IND Saeed Hussain IND Aqeel ur Rehman IND Muhammad Alyas IND Muhammad Munir IND Mumtaz Ahmed IND Nusrat Hussain LA 13 – Kotli VI TLP’s Arslan Faiz PML-N’s Ayaz Ahmed JI’s Ch. Habib ur Rehman PPP’s Amar Farooq AII J&K MC’s Muhammad Rasheed PPP’s Muhammad Waleed PTI’s Nisar Ansar MQMP’s Waseem ZulfiqarIND Javed Iqbal IND Ch. Nisar Ahmed IND Zubair Hussain IND Shadab SikandarIND Abdul Qayyum Sabri IND Abdul Qayyu Qamar IND Muhammad Asad IND Muhammad Waseem Kafiat IND Nasreen Akhtar   LA 14 - Bagh I JK PP’s Abrar Ahmed J&K UM’s Akhtar Hussain JI’s Imtiaz Ahmed Abbasi JI’s Khalid Mehmood Khan PPP’s Muhamad Khawar Khan TLP’s Muhammad Usman Abbasi PML-N’s Raja Faisal Azad PTI’s Muhammad Latif Khalique LA 15 - Bagh II PTI’s Tanveer Ilyas PPP’s Rahida Riaz PPP’s Sardar Zia-ul-Qamar JI’s Abdul Rasheed Tarabi JUI’s Abdul Rasheed TLP’s Masood Hayat PML-N’s Mushtaq Ahmed Minhas MQMP’s Muhammad Gulzar Khan LA 16 - Bagh III PML-N’s Ejaz Ahmed PTI’s Sardar Mir Akbar Khan PPP’s Sardar Muhammad Rafique Baig PPP’s Sardar Qamar-uz-Zaman Khan TLP’s Saddam Aziz JI’s Muhammad Sajid Khan MQMP’s Muhammad Rafique Hashmi LA 17 - Bagh IV TLP’s Tanveer Hussain SiddiquiPML-N’s Ch. Muhammad Aziz PPP’s Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore PTI’s Amir Nazir Choudhary LA 18 - Pooch and Sudhnuti I PPP’s Muhammad Ishfaq Khan PPP’s Sardar Amjad Yousaf Khan JI’s Zulfiqar Ahmed Khan TLP’s Tariq Aziz PTI’s Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Nayazi PML-N’s Ch. Muhammad Yasin Gulshan LA 19 - Pooch and Sudhnuti II PTI’s Sardar Arzash Sadozai PPP’s Saood bin Sadiq PML-N’s Sardar Amir Altaf Khan TLP’s Gulbaz Khan JI’s Muhammad Sarfraz LA 20 - Pooch and Sudhnuti III PML-N’s Abdul Rashid Khan PTI’s Khattab Azam JUI’s Riaz Ahmed Nomani TLP’s Shafat Hussain PPP’s Sardar Muhammad Yaqoub Khan JI’s Zahid Rafiq LA 21 - Pooch and Sudhnuti IV PML-N’s Tahir Anwer Khan TLP’s Muhammad Abid Hussain JI’s Sardar Qayyum Afsar Khan JUI’s Dr Muhammad Irfan Kiyani PPP’s Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan PTI’s Nayyar Ayoub Khan LA 22 - Pooch and Sudhnuti V PPP’s Syed Dilawar Hussain Bukhari PTI’s Shahida Sagar PML-N’s Sardar Abdul Khaliq Wasi JI’s Muhammad Sajjad Khan TLP’s Muhammad Naeem Khan LA 23 - Pooch and Sudhnuti VI JI’s Arslan Nisar QIP’s Shoukat Hussain Gohar PTI’s Sardar Muhammad Hussain Khan PPP’s Muhammad Raees Khan PML-N’s Muhammad Najeeb Khan TLP’s Naseem Ahmed Khan LA 24 - Pooch and Sudhnuti VII TLP’s Zulfiqar Ali JI’s Sardar Arshad Nadeem Advocate QIP’s Abdul Ghafoor Khan PPP’s Innyat Ullah PML-N’s Farooq Ahmed Tahir PTI’s Faheem Akhter   LA 25 - Neelum Valley I JI’s Muhammad Altaf Kashmiri TLP’s M. Ayyun Sheikh PPP’s Mian Abdul Waheed AAPP’s Sajid Gul PTI’s Sardar Gul Khandan PML-N’s Shah Ghulam Qadir MQMP’s Shokat Hussain QIP’s Tauseef-Ur-Rehman Pak Kashmir Party’s Syed Manzoor Akbar Shah LA 26 - Neelum Valley II PTI’s Raja Muhammad Ilyas PML-N’s Raja Basheer Khan Pak Kashmir Party’s Zaheer Ahmed PPP’s Mian Abdul Waheed JI’s Anayat Ali Awan MQMP’s Muhib-ur-Rahman JUI’s Mahrouf Ahmed TLP’s Mian Muhammad Khabib LA 27 -Muzaffarabad I MQMP’s Babir Iman Khan Ikhwanzada PTI’s Mir Atique ur Rehman TLP’s Mir Fahad Mushtaq PPP’s Sardar M. Javed PML-N’s Noreen Arif JUI’s Hafiz Waqas Ahmed LA 28 - Muzaffarabad II PTI’s Ch. Shahzad Mehmood JI’s Raja Asad Khan PML-N’s Ayed Murtaza Gillani PPP’s Syed Bazil Ali Naqvi TLP’s Syed Shahbeer Hussain Kazmi AAPP’s Naila Shahzaman LA 29 - Muzaffarabad III PML-N’s Syed Iftikhar Gillani PPP’s Raja Jamal Abdul Nasir MQMP’s Junaid Ahmed Mir PTI’s Kh. Farooq Ahmed TLP’s Malik Fiaz PPP’s Sardar Mubarak Haider JI’s Syed Nazeer Hussain Shah LA 30 - Muzaffarabad IV PPP’s Ayed Iftekhar Hussain Shah TLP’s Shaukat Hussain PPP’s Mubashir Muneer Awan JI’s Muhammad Bashir Awan PTI’s Muhammad Rasheed PML-N’s Mustafa Bashir Abbasi All J&K MC’s Syed Tassawar Abbas Musavi LA 31 - Muzaffarabad V PML-N’s Raja Ibrar Hussain Khan JI’s Qazi Shahid Majeed PPP’s Ch. Latif Akbar TLP’s Muhammad Ashraf PTI’s Raja Muhammad Mansoor Khan MQMP’s Syed Waqarat Hussain Shah LA 32 - Muzaffarabad VI JUI’s Altaf Hussain Siddique JI’s Raja Muhammad Mushtaq Khan PML-N’s Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan (AJK PM) PTI’s Syed Zeeshan Haider Kazmi TLP’s Muhammad Ashfaq Hashmi PPP’s Muhammad Ashfaq Zaffar LA 33- Muzaffarabad VII PTI’s Deewan Ali Chughtai PML-N’s Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan (AK PM)JI’s Syed Ali Imad-ul-Islam TLP’s Abdul Razzaq JUI’s Mukhtar Ahmed Kiani PPP’s Muhammad Javed Refugee seats LA 34 - Jammu I PTI’s Riaz Ahmed PPP’s Zahid Iqbal PSP’s Shah Abdul Latif Faisal TLP’s Fazal Ur Rehman PML-N’s Nasir Hussain Dar LA 35 - Jammu II PML-N’s Ch. Muhammad Ismail PPP’s Khalid Mehmood Chaudhary PPP’s Muhammad Iqbal TLP’s Muhammad Arif PTI’s Maqbool Ahmad LA 36 - Jammu III PPP’s Choudhry Shaukat Ali PTI’s Hafiz Hamid Raza TLP’s Rana Adnan Jamil PPP’s Faiz Ullah PML-N’s Muhammad Ishaq LA 37 - Jammu IV TLP’s Arslan Rasheed PTI’s Muhammad Akmal Sargala PML-N’s Muhammad Siddique Chaudhry PPP’s Mazhar Yousaf Choudhary LA 38 - Jammu V PML-N’s Zeeshan Ali TLP’s Zafar Iqbal Chaudhry PPP’s Muhammad Ashraf Chughtai PTI’s Muhammad Akbar Chaudhry JI’s Muhammad Umer Siddique LA 39 - Jammu VI PPP’s Chaudhry Fakhar Zaman PML-N’s Raja Muhamamd Siddique TLP’s Rashid Mehmood PTI’s Nazia Niaz LA 40 - Kashmir Valley I PSP’s Shabir Ahmed Khan PML-N’s Tahir Ali Wani PPP’s Amir Abdul Ghaffar Lone PTI’s Muhammad Saleem Butt LA 41 - Kashmir Valley II PPP’s Shabbir Abbas Mir PTI’s Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Dewan PML-N’s Muhammad Ikram Butt All J&K MC’s Syed Maqsood Gillani LA 42 - Kashmir Valley III PPP’s Hafeez Ahmed Butt All J&K MC’s Rana Sarfaraz Ahmed JI’s Saeed Ahmed Khan PML-N’s Syed Shoukat Ali Shah PTI’s Muhammad Asif Sharif LA 43 - Kashmir Valley IV PTI’s Javed ButtPPP’s Hamza Majid Bazmi PML-N’s Naseema Khatoon   LA 44 - Kashmir Valley V PTI’s Bashir Ahmed Khan PML-N’s Muhammad Ahmed Raza Qadri PPP’s Muhammad Rashid Aslam TLP’s Naseerullah Khan Durrani LA 45 - Kashmir Valley VI IND Ahmed Mushahid Mushtaq IND Abdul Nasir Khan PTI’s Abdul Majid Khan JI’s Noor-ul-Bari 
LA 1 – Mirpur I

  • PPP’s Choudhry Muhammad Asfar Shahid
  • PTI’s Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq
  • JK PP’s Raja Muhammad Sarfaraz
  • Jamat Falah e Insaniyat AJK’s Abdul Latif Butt
  • AII J&K MC’s Ghulam Rabbani Barq
  • PML-N’s Chaudhry Masood Khalid
  • IND Javed Iqbal
  • IND Muhammad Jahangir Akbar
  • IND Shoaib Abid
  • IND Tahir Qayyum
  • IND Shahid Ahmed Chughtai
  • IND Zaffar Khan
  • IND Zahoor Sarwar
  • IND Ali Zaman
  • IND Liaqat Ali
  • IND Luqman Anjum Sultan
  • IND Nasreen Akhter
  • IND Nagina Perveen
  • IND Waqar Ahmed Mughal

LA 2 – Mirpur II

  • TLP’s Abu Al Hasnat
  • MQMP’s Basharat Shareef
  • PPP’s Qasim Majeed
  • AAPP’s Khalid Farooq
  • AII J&K MC’s Zulfiqar Ali
  • QIP’s Sabar Sheraz
  • PTI’s Zafar Anwer
  • AT’s Asim Akram
  • PML-N’s Muhammad Nazir Inqalabi
  • JK UM’s Mazar Iqbal
  • JK DP’s Mazar Iqbal
  • IND Jameel Akhter
  • IND Sohail Sarfaraz
  • IND Shahid Anwer
  • IND Azeem Bakhsh
  • IND Muhammad Khalil
  • IND Moheez Majeed
  • IND Maqsood Ahmed Tahir

LA 3 – Mirpur III

  • MWM’s Syed Tasawer Hussain Kazmi
  • MQMP’s Toqeer Ahmed
  • JI’s Zulqernain Butt
  • PTI’s Sultan Mehmood
  • JK UM’s Shabir Ahmed Chachi
  • AII J&K MC’s Shazada Iqbal
  • QIP’s Sardar Abdul Rahman Khan
  • TLP’s Umair Asghar
  • PPP’s Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf
  • PML-N’s Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed
  • AT’s Raja Muhammad Naib Khan
  • AAPP’s Nasreen Farooq
  • IND Yasir Sultan
  • IND Muhammad Waqas Ashraf
  • IND Muhammad Naheem
  • IND Muhammad Azeem
  • IND Muhammad Bilawal Hussain
  • IND Muhammad Ashraf
  • IND Qamar Zaheer
  • IND Ishrat Hassan
  • IND Shaid Latif
  • IND Aman Ullah Khan
  • IND Iftikhar Ahmed

LA 4 – Mirpur IV

  • PTI’s Arshad Hussain
  • JI’s Altaf Hussain
  • MQMP’s Raja Tanveer ul Hasan
  • JK UM’s Khalid Hussain
  • PML-N’s Ruksar Ahmed
  • PPP’s Riaz Ahmed Chaudhry
  • TLP’s Abdul Aziz Chaudhry
  • PPP’s Faiz Hameed
  • AII J&K MC’s Raja Masood Raqoof
  • IND Ikhlaq Ahmed
  • IND Hafeez Ullah Khan
  • IND Soaib Arshad
  • IND Raja Zaheer ul Haq
  • IND Abdul Qayyum Aziz
  • IND Aveena Ruksar
  • IND Farooq Ahmed

LA 5 – Bhimber I

  • PPP’s Choudhry Pervez Ashraf
  • PML-N’s Waqar Ahmed Noor
  • J&K UM’s Aamir Saddique
  • PTI’s Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq
  • JI’s Muzaffar Hussain
  • TLP’s Muhammad Khursheed
  • AII J&K MC’s Muhammad Shafique Jarral
  • IND Laeeque Muhammad Aamer
  • IND Muhammad Sikandar Khan
  • INDA Malik Abdu Hamid
  • IND Shakir Raza
  • IND Chaudhry Waleed Ashraf
  • IND Waqas Khizar
  • IND Muhammad Malik

LA 6 – Bhimber II

  • PPP’s Idrees Chaudhry
  • PTI’s Ali Shan
  • AII J&K MC’s Khushnood Azam
  • TLP’s Ghulam Qadar
  • JI’s Fakhar Uddin Ahmed
  • AT’s Mehbood Hussain
  • JK Liberation League’s Muhammad Arif
  • PML-N’s Maqsood Ahmed Khan
  • IND Javeed Akhtar
  • IND Javeed Iqbal
  • IND Waheem Akram
  • IND Adeel Ali Shan
  • IND Muhammad Razzaq
  • IND Muhammad Rafiq
  • IND Muhammad Latif

LA 7 – Bhimber III

  • PPP’s Anees Ahmed
  • PTI’s Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq
  • JI’s Riaz Ahmed
  • TLP’s Muhammad Zubair
  • J&K Awami Itehad’s Samia Mukhtar
  • PML-N’s Tariq Farooq
  • AII J&K MC’s Raja Tahir Iqbal Khan
  • J&K UM’s Muhammad Ali Akhtar
  • PPP’s Ali Murtaza
  • J&K Awami Tehreek’s Muhammad Aziz Subhani
  • IND Inam ul Haq
  • IND Inam Sobani
  • IND Raja Babar Ali Zulqernanin
  • IND Muhammad Taimur Ilyas
  • IND Muhammad Rizwan
  • IND Muhammad Saeed
  • IND Muhammad Sajjad
  • IND Sami Ullah
  • IND Muhammad Abdullah
  • IND Abdul Qayyum
  • IND Muhammad Usman
  • IND Abid Zubair
  • IND Qayyum Yousaf
  • IND Raja Mazar Iqbal

LA 8 – Kotli I

  • PML-N’s Zulfiqar Ali
  • J&K UM’s Sanwal Shareef Akash
  • JK PP’s Shahzad Ahmed
  • PTI’s Zaffar Iqbal Malik
  • TLP’s Malik Zaheer Ahmed
  • QIP’s Aqib Amir
  • PPP’s Muhammad Aftab Anjum
  • JI’s Muhammad Arif
  • AII J&K MC’s Malik Muhammad Nawaz Khan
  • IND Amjad Rasheed
  • IND Syed Amir Arshad Ali Shah
  • IND Muhammad Zaman
  • IND Muhammad Faiz Malik

LA 9 – Kotli II

  • PTI’s Asif Hanif
  • PPP’s Javed Iqbal Budhanvi
  • AII J&K MC’s Sardar Muhammad Naeem Khan
  • PML-N’s Munir Hussain Khan
  • PPP’s Muhammad Raqib Shaheen
  • TLP’s M.Shabeer Tabassum
  • IND Asif Mumtaz
  • IND Khizer Iftikhar
  • IND Shadia Shaheen
  • IND Shah Nawaz Ali
  • IND Masood Ahmed
  • IND Muhammad Baseer Khan Sarwar
  • IND Muhammad Naeem Khan
  • IND Waqar Ahmed Khan

LA 10 – Kotli III

  • AAPP’s Anees Butt
  • PML-N’s Zubair Iqbal Kayani
  • JK Liberation League’s Shakil Ahmed Rathore
  • JI’s Abdul Hameed Chaudhary
  • QIP’s Sardar Abdur Rehman Khan
  • PPP’s Raja Imran Adil
  • TLP’s Muhammad Tasneem Azeem
  • AII J&K MC’s Muhammad Farooq Khan
  • PPP’s Muhammad Yasin Chaudhary
  • PTI’s Malik Muhammad Yousaf
  • IND Ahmed Faheem
  • IND Rizwan Ahmed
  • IND Shakeel Mehmood
  • IND Asim Javed
  • IND Atif Ikram
  • IND Abdur Rehman
  • IND Chaudhary Abdul Qayyum
  • IND Irfan Arif Chaudhary
  • IND Lal Hussain
  • IND Liaqat Hussain Mughal
  • IND Syed Majid Bukhari
  • IND Muhammad Iltas Chaudhary
  • IND Muhammad Amjad
  • IND Muhammad Masood Raza
  • IND Muhammad Najeeb Raja
  • IND Chaudhary Nasir Kamal Yousaf
  • IND Nazam Hussain

LA 11 – Kotli IV

  • AII J&K MC’s Raja Iftikhar Hussain
  • J&K UM’s Babar Hussain
  • QIP’s Sardar Abdul Rehman Khan
  • PTI’s Ch.Muhammad Ikhlaq
  • PPP’s Sardar Muhammad Bashir Pehlwan
  • AAPP’s Muhammad Bashir
  • TLP’s Muhammad Habib
  • JI’s Muhammad Mehfooz
  • PML-N’s Raja Muhammad Naseer
  • IND Abu Bakar
  • IND Sardar Zaffar Iqbal
  • IND Muhammad Akram
  • IND Muhammad Babar
  • IND Mehfooz Hussain

LA 12- Kotli V

  • TLP’s Arshad Mehmood
  • JK PP’s Bashrat Hussain
  • PTI’s Shauqat Fareed
  • JI’s Ghafarat Shaid
  • PML-N’s Muhammad Riasat Khan
  • JK Liberation League’s Muhamamd Sharyar Zaffar
  • PPP’s Muhammad Yasin
  • AAPP’s Maqsood Ahmed
  • AII J&K MC’s Naeem Mansab Dad Khan
  • IND Haider Ali Tepu
  • IND Zulfiqar Ahmed
  • IND Robina Shaheen
  • IND Saeed Hussain
  • IND Aqeel ur Rehman
  • IND Muhammad Alyas
  • IND Muhammad Munir
  • IND Mumtaz Ahmed
  • IND Nusrat Hussain

LA 13 – Kotli VI

  • TLP’s Arslan Faiz
  • PML-N’s Ayaz Ahmed
  • JI’s Ch. Habib ur Rehman
  • PPP’s Amar Farooq
  • AII J&K MC’s Muhammad Rasheed
  • PPP’s Muhammad Waleed
  • PTI’s Nisar Ansar
  • MQMP’s Waseem Zulfiqar
  • IND Javed Iqbal
  • IND Ch. Nisar Ahmed
  • IND Zubair Hussain
  • IND Shadab Sikandar
  • IND Abdul Qayyum Sabri
  • IND Abdul Qayyu Qamar
  • IND Muhammad Asad
  • IND Muhammad Waseem Kafiat
  • IND Nasreen Akhtar  

LA 14 – Bagh I

  • JK PP’s Abrar Ahmed
  • J&K UM’s Akhtar Hussain
  • JI’s Imtiaz Ahmed Abbasi
  • JI’s Khalid Mehmood Khan
  • PPP’s Muhamad Khawar Khan
  • TLP’s Muhammad Usman Abbasi
  • PML-N’s Raja Faisal Azad
  • PTI’s Muhammad Latif Khalique

LA 15 – Bagh II

  • PTI’s Tanveer Ilyas
  • PPP’s Rahida Riaz
  • PPP’s Sardar Zia-ul-Qamar
  • JI’s Abdul Rasheed Tarabi
  • JUI’s Abdul Rasheed
  • TLP’s Masood Hayat
  • PML-N’s Mushtaq Ahmed Minhas
  • MQMP’s Muhammad Gulzar Khan

LA 16 – Bagh III

  • PML-N’s Ejaz Ahmed
  • PTI’s Sardar Mir Akbar Khan
  • PPP’s Sardar Muhammad Rafique Baig
  • PPP’s Sardar Qamar-uz-Zaman Khan
  • TLP’s Saddam Aziz
  • JI’s Muhammad Sajid Khan
  • MQMP’s Muhammad Rafique Hashmi

LA 17 – Bagh IV

  • TLP’s Tanveer Hussain Siddiqui
  • PML-N’s Ch. Muhammad Aziz
  • PPP’s Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore
  • PTI’s Amir Nazir Choudhary

LA 18 – Pooch and Sudhnuti I

  • PPP’s Muhammad Ishfaq Khan
  • PPP’s Sardar Amjad Yousaf Khan
  • JI’s Zulfiqar Ahmed Khan
  • TLP’s Tariq Aziz
  • PTI’s Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Nayazi
  • PML-N’s Ch. Muhammad Yasin Gulshan

LA 19 – Pooch and Sudhnuti II

  • PTI’s Sardar Arzash Sadozai
  • PPP’s Saood bin Sadiq
  • PML-N’s Sardar Amir Altaf Khan
  • TLP’s Gulbaz Khan
  • JI’s Muhammad Sarfraz

LA 20 – Pooch and Sudhnuti III

  • PML-N’s Abdul Rashid Khan
  • PTI’s Khattab Azam
  • JUI’s Riaz Ahmed Nomani
  • TLP’s Shafat Hussain
  • PPP’s Sardar Muhammad Yaqoub Khan
  • JI’s Zahid Rafiq

LA 21 – Pooch and Sudhnuti IV

  • PML-N’s Tahir Anwer Khan
  • TLP’s Muhammad Abid Hussain
  • JI’s Sardar Qayyum Afsar Khan
  • JUI’s Dr Muhammad Irfan Kiyani
  • PPP’s Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan
  • PTI’s Nayyar Ayoub Khan

LA 22 – Pooch and Sudhnuti V

  • PPP’s Syed Dilawar Hussain Bukhari
  • PTI’s Shahida Sagar
  • PML-N’s Sardar Abdul Khaliq Wasi
  • JI’s Muhammad Sajjad Khan
  • TLP’s Muhammad Naeem Khan

LA 23 – Pooch and Sudhnuti VI

  • JI’s Arslan Nisar
  • QIP’s Shoukat Hussain Gohar
  • PTI’s Sardar Muhammad Hussain Khan
  • PPP’s Muhammad Raees Khan
  • PML-N’s Muhammad Najeeb Khan
  • TLP’s Naseem Ahmed Khan

LA 24 – Pooch and Sudhnuti VII

  • TLP’s Zulfiqar Ali
  • JI’s Sardar Arshad Nadeem Advocate
  • QIP’s Abdul Ghafoor Khan
  • PPP’s Innyat Ullah
  • PML-N’s Farooq Ahmed Tahir
  • PTI’s Faheem Akhter  

LA 25 – Neelum Valley I

  • JI’s Muhammad Altaf Kashmiri
  • TLP’s M. Ayyun Sheikh
  • PPP’s Mian Abdul Waheed
  • AAPP’s Sajid Gul
  • PTI’s Sardar Gul Khandan
  • PML-N’s Shah Ghulam Qadir
  • MQMP’s Shokat Hussain
  • QIP’s Tauseef-Ur-Rehman
  • Pak Kashmir Party’s Syed Manzoor Akbar Shah

LA 26 – Neelum Valley II

  • PTI’s Raja Muhammad Ilyas
  • PML-N’s Raja Basheer Khan
  • Pak Kashmir Party’s Zaheer Ahmed
  • PPP’s Mian Abdul Waheed
  • JI’s Anayat Ali Awan
  • MQMP’s Muhib-ur-Rahman
  • JUI’s Mahrouf Ahmed
  • TLP’s Mian Muhammad Khabib

LA 27 -Muzaffarabad I

  • MQMP’s Babir Iman Khan Ikhwanzada
  • PTI’s Mir Atique ur Rehman
  • TLP’s Mir Fahad Mushtaq
  • PPP’s Sardar M. Javed
  • PML-N’s Noreen Arif
  • JUI’s Hafiz Waqas Ahmed

LA 28 – Muzaffarabad II

  • PTI’s Ch. Shahzad Mehmood
  • JI’s Raja Asad Khan
  • PML-N’s Ayed Murtaza Gillani
  • PPP’s Syed Bazil Ali Naqvi
  • TLP’s Syed Shahbeer Hussain Kazmi
  • AAPP’s Naila Shahzaman

LA 29 – Muzaffarabad III

  • PML-N’s Syed Iftikhar Gillani
  • PPP’s Raja Jamal Abdul Nasir
  • MQMP’s Junaid Ahmed Mir
  • PTI’s Kh. Farooq Ahmed
  • TLP’s Malik Fiaz
  • PPP’s Sardar Mubarak Haider
  • JI’s Syed Nazeer Hussain Shah

LA 30 – Muzaffarabad IV

  • PPP’s Ayed Iftekhar Hussain Shah
  • TLP’s Shaukat Hussain
  • PPP’s Mubashir Muneer Awan
  • JI’s Muhammad Bashir Awan
  • PTI’s Muhammad Rasheed
  • PML-N’s Mustafa Bashir Abbasi
  • All J&K MC’s Syed Tassawar Abbas Musavi

LA 31 – Muzaffarabad V

  • PML-N’s Raja Ibrar Hussain Khan
  • JI’s Qazi Shahid Majeed
  • PPP’s Ch. Latif Akbar
  • TLP’s Muhammad Ashraf
  • PTI’s Raja Muhammad Mansoor Khan
  • MQMP’s Syed Waqarat Hussain Shah

LA 32 – Muzaffarabad VI

  • JUI’s Altaf Hussain Siddique
  • JI’s Raja Muhammad Mushtaq Khan
  • PML-N’s Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan (AJK PM)
  • PTI’s Syed Zeeshan Haider Kazmi
  • TLP’s Muhammad Ashfaq Hashmi
  • PPP’s Muhammad Ashfaq Zaffar

LA 33- Muzaffarabad VII

  • PTI’s Deewan Ali Chughtai
  • PML-N’s Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan (AK PM)
  • JI’s Syed Ali Imad-ul-Islam
  • TLP’s Abdul Razzaq
  • JUI’s Mukhtar Ahmed Kiani
  • PPP’s Muhammad Javed

Refugee seats

LA 34 – Jammu I

  • PTI’s Riaz Ahmed
  • PPP’s Zahid Iqbal
  • PSP’s Shah Abdul Latif Faisal
  • TLP’s Fazal Ur Rehman
  • PML-N’s Nasir Hussain Dar

LA 35 – Jammu II

  • PML-N’s Ch. Muhammad Ismail
  • PPP’s Khalid Mehmood Chaudhary
  • PPP’s Muhammad Iqbal
  • TLP’s Muhammad Arif
  • PTI’s Maqbool Ahmad

LA 36 – Jammu III

  • PPP’s Choudhry Shaukat Ali
  • PTI’s Hafiz Hamid Raza
  • TLP’s Rana Adnan Jamil
  • PPP’s Faiz Ullah
  • PML-N’s Muhammad Ishaq

LA 37 – Jammu IV

  • TLP’s Arslan Rasheed
  • PTI’s Muhammad Akmal Sargala
  • PML-N’s Muhammad Siddique Chaudhry
  • PPP’s Mazhar Yousaf Choudhary

LA 38 – Jammu V

  • PML-N’s Zeeshan Ali
  • TLP’s Zafar Iqbal Chaudhry
  • PPP’s Muhammad Ashraf Chughtai
  • PTI’s Muhammad Akbar Chaudhry
  • JI’s Muhammad Umer Siddique

LA 39 – Jammu VI

  • PPP’s Chaudhry Fakhar Zaman
  • PML-N’s Raja Muhamamd Siddique
  • TLP’s Rashid Mehmood
  • PTI’s Nazia Niaz

LA 40 – Kashmir Valley I

  • PSP’s Shabir Ahmed Khan
  • PML-N’s Tahir Ali Wani
  • PPP’s Amir Abdul Ghaffar Lone
  • PTI’s Muhammad Saleem Butt

LA 41 – Kashmir Valley II

  • PPP’s Shabbir Abbas Mir
  • PTI’s Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Dewan
  • PML-N’s Muhammad Ikram Butt
  • All J&K MC’s Syed Maqsood Gillani

LA 42 – Kashmir Valley III

  • PPP’s Hafeez Ahmed Butt
  • All J&K MC’s Rana Sarfaraz Ahmed
  • JI’s Saeed Ahmed Khan
  • PML-N’s Syed Shoukat Ali Shah
  • PTI’s Muhammad Asif Sharif

LA 43 – Kashmir Valley IV

  • PTI’s Javed Butt
  • PPP’s Hamza Majid Bazmi
  • PML-N’s Naseema Khatoon  

LA 44 – Kashmir Valley V

  • PTI’s Bashir Ahmed Khan
  • PML-N’s Muhammad Ahmed Raza Qadri
  • PPP’s Muhammad Rashid Aslam
  • TLP’s Naseerullah Khan Durrani

LA 45 – Kashmir Valley VI

  • IND Ahmed Mushahid Mushtaq
  • IND Abdul Nasir Khan
  • PTI’s Abdul Majid Khan
  • JI’s Noor-ul-Bari 

 
