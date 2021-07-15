AWP leader Seengar Noonari’s wife calls for his release

Seengar Noonari, a leader of the Awami Workers Party, was picked up by the law enforcement personnel from his home in Sindh’s Nasirabad on June 26 and his family hasn’t heard from him since, his wife said Thursday.

“We were sleeping in the veranda with our three children when two men in Rangers uniforms jumped into our house on the night of June 26,” Fauzia, Noonari’s wife, told SAMAA Digital. She said that there were men in police uniforms and plainclothes when her husband was taken away.

“They searched our whole house but couldn’t find anything,” she said. “All they found were the books of Lenin and Karl Marx and the AWP flags.”

They covered Noonari’s face with a piece of cloth and took him away, she added. SAMAA Digital contacted the Rangers spokesperson and left him messages. This story will be updated when and if he responds.

The AWP has been protesting in Nasirabad and other areas of Sindh for 18 days, said its Sindh leader Bakhshal Thallo. We have not heard from either him or the people who abducted him, he added.

Noonari is the party’s labour secretary and was elected as a councilor in the last local bodies elections.

Amnesty International has asked the Sindh government and the chief minister to “immediately disclose” the whereabouts of Noorani. “I call upon your government to immediately disclose the whereabouts of Seengar Noonari to his family, and either release him or ensure that he is brought promptly before a civilian court to rule on the lawfulness of his arrest or detention,” the letter said.

Noonari’s family filed a petition in the Sindh High Court seeking his recovery. On the July 13 hearing, his wife said a lawyer for the Rangers had sought time to find out whether Noonari was in the custody of the paramilitary force or not.

“We have three kids and all of them keep asking me when their Baba will return,” said Fauzia.

A Sindh government spokesperson sought time to comment on the case.