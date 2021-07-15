Thursday, July 15, 2021  | 4 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

AWP leader Seengar Noonari’s wife calls for his release

He was taken away by law enforcement personnel last month

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Facebook

Listen to the story
Seengar Noonari, a leader of the Awami Workers Party, was picked up by the law enforcement personnel from his home in Sindh’s Nasirabad on June 26 and his family hasn’t heard from him since, his wife said Thursday. “We were sleeping in the veranda with our three children when two men in Rangers uniforms jumped into our house on the night of June 26,” Fauzia, Noonari’s wife, told SAMAA Digital. She said that there were men in police uniforms and plainclothes when her husband was taken away. “They searched our whole house but couldn’t find anything,” she said. “All they found were the books of Lenin and Karl Marx and the AWP flags.” They covered Noonari’s face with a piece of cloth and took him away, she added. SAMAA Digital contacted the Rangers spokesperson and left him messages. This story will be updated when and if he responds. The AWP has been protesting in Nasirabad and other areas of Sindh for 18 days, said its Sindh leader Bakhshal Thallo. We have not heard from either him or the people who abducted him, he added. Noonari is the party’s labour secretary and was elected as a councilor in the last local bodies elections. Amnesty International has asked the Sindh government and the chief minister to “immediately disclose” the whereabouts of Noorani. “I call upon your government to immediately disclose the whereabouts of Seengar Noonari to his family, and either release him or ensure that he is brought promptly before a civilian court to rule on the lawfulness of his arrest or detention,” the letter said. Noonari’s family filed a petition in the Sindh High Court seeking his recovery. On the July 13 hearing, his wife said a lawyer for the Rangers had sought time to find out whether Noonari was in the custody of the paramilitary force or not. “We have three kids and all of them keep asking me when their Baba will return,” said Fauzia. A Sindh government spokesperson sought time to comment on the case.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Seengar Noonari, a leader of the Awami Workers Party, was picked up by the law enforcement personnel from his home in Sindh’s Nasirabad on June 26 and his family hasn’t heard from him since, his wife said Thursday.

“We were sleeping in the veranda with our three children when two men in Rangers uniforms jumped into our house on the night of June 26,” Fauzia, Noonari’s wife, told SAMAA Digital. She said that there were men in police uniforms and plainclothes when her husband was taken away.

“They searched our whole house but couldn’t find anything,” she said. “All they found were the books of Lenin and Karl Marx and the AWP flags.”

They covered Noonari’s face with a piece of cloth and took him away, she added. SAMAA Digital contacted the Rangers spokesperson and left him messages. This story will be updated when and if he responds.

The AWP has been protesting in Nasirabad and other areas of Sindh for 18 days, said its Sindh leader Bakhshal Thallo. We have not heard from either him or the people who abducted him, he added.

Noonari is the party’s labour secretary and was elected as a councilor in the last local bodies elections.

Amnesty International has asked the Sindh government and the chief minister to “immediately disclose” the whereabouts of Noorani. “I call upon your government to immediately disclose the whereabouts of Seengar Noonari to his family, and either release him or ensure that he is brought promptly before a civilian court to rule on the lawfulness of his arrest or detention,” the letter said.

Noonari’s family filed a petition in the Sindh High Court seeking his recovery. On the July 13 hearing, his wife said a lawyer for the Rangers had sought time to find out whether Noonari was in the custody of the paramilitary force or not.

“We have three kids and all of them keep asking me when their Baba will return,” said Fauzia.

A Sindh government spokesperson sought time to comment on the case.

 
AWP Seengar Noonari
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Seengar Noonari, Release Seengar Noonari, AWP Sindh, Awami Workers Party
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
All of Karachi's nullah maps in one place
All of Karachi’s nullah maps in one place
Karachi school's name to be restored after social media backlash
Karachi school’s name to be restored after social media backlash
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Video: This 55-maund bull is as tall as Big Show
Video: This 55-maund bull is as tall as Big Show
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.