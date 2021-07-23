Friday, July 23, 2021  | 12 Zilhaj, 1442
Auqaf dept can’t look after Badshahi Mosque anymore: PM

Says department not capable of handling affairs of a heritage site

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Punjab government to take over Badshahi Mosque from the jurisdiction of Auqaf and Religious Affairs. department.

According to sources, he said the historic mosque is a heritage site and should be handed over to the tourism department or the Walled City of Lahore Authority.

PM Imran said the religious affairs department is not financially strong enough to take care of the mosque.

The premier expressed disappointment over the performance of the Punjab forests department saying it has failed to initiate any significant projects.

He was addressing a meeting regarding Punjab’s issues on July 12.

