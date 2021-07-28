Assistant Commissioner Gujrat, bride hold a valima like no other

Gujrat’s Assistant Commissioner Usman Ashraf and his bride Dr Natasha Rizwan chose to hold their valima in an entirely different way by taking it to the streets.

They got married a few days ago.

“In this time of Covid-19, gatherings are banned so we chose a simple reception and as I am working on two projects, including urban plantation and the education for street children, I thought we should celebrate our happiness with them,” he told SAMAA TV.

Usman’s wife said that she had dreamt of a lavish wedding but this was the best opportunity for her special day. “We should normalize simple wedding trends and avoid extravagant expenses on rituals,” she added.

