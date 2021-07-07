Wednesday, July 7, 2021  | 26 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Asif Zardari’s bail approved in New York property case

He appeared in the Islamabad High Court on Wednesday

Posted: Jul 7, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Online

Former president Asif Ali Zardari’s interim bail has been approved in the New York property case till July 28. The Islamabad High Court heard the case on Wednesday.

The PPP co-chairperson, who appeared in court, has been instructed to submit Rs0.5 million surety bonds.

NAB has claimed that he hasn’t disclosed the property he owns in New York. The court has summoned a written reply from NAB.

In 2018, PTI members had claimed that Zardari owns an apartment in the US and the PPP denied it.

Following this, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi took to Twitter to provide evidence to back up their statement. He posted quarterly statements of account payment coupons from NYC Finance, showing that Zardari had paid taxes to the state of New York this year on the property.

According to the documents, Zardari is listed as the owner of an apartment 37F, 524 East 72nd Street Manhattan.

Zaidi posted statements from November 16, 2018 and August 24, 2018, to show Zardari has been paying taxes on the property and had no outstanding charges.

Zaidi spoke to SAMAA TV on the issue and said any licensed real estate broker can obtain this information. Anybody can go log into the website and take out the details, he said.

