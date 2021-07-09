Friday, July 9, 2021  | 28 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Asif Zardari meets former PML-N MNAs in Lahore

Believes Nawaz Sharif’s party losing ground in Punjab

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Former president Asif Ali Zardari has met some ex-Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MNAs in his ongoing Lahore visit.

Zardari is trying to bring into his Pakistan People’s Party camp some strong electables from PML-N.

The PPP president has claimed that the party is losing ground in Punjab.

Sources say he also met some current PML-N MNAs. The leaders Zardari met were from South Punjab and Sargodha Division. None, however, have announced joining the PPP.

