Asif Zardari meets former PML-N MNAs in Lahore

Former president Asif Ali Zardari has met some ex-Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MNAs in his ongoing Lahore visit.

Zardari is trying to bring into his Pakistan People’s Party camp some strong electables from PML-N.

The PPP president has claimed that the party is losing ground in Punjab.

Sources say he also met some current PML-N MNAs. The leaders Zardari met were from South Punjab and Sargodha Division. None, however, have announced joining the PPP.

