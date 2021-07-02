Asif Zardari admitted to Karachi hospital

Asif Zardari, former president and PPP leader, was rushed to a private hospital in Karachi Friday evening, according to the party’s information secretary Shazia Atta Marri.

His health deteriorated due to “exertion and exhaustion” from travelling for court appearances and budget sessions, she tweeted.

Zardari recently travelled to Lahore for a week and left for Islamabad on June 26.

An accountability court had summoned him on June 14 in a case related to a suspicious Rs8.3 billion transaction from Bahria Town’s account.

The former president, who was indicted in two corruption cases last year, has been suffering from multiple conditions. He was arrested in a fake accounts case in January 2019 but was granted bail in December on medical grounds by the Islamabad High Court.

Farooq H. Naek, his lawyer, had informed the court that Zardari “suffers from various other ailments such as cervical and lumbar spondylosis, sensory and motor neuropathy with impaired proprioception”.

