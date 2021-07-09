Asad Umar warns of fourth coronavirus wave

The early signs of a fourth coronavirus wave have started showing, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar has warned.

“Two weeks back I had tweeted that our artificial intelligence models are showing possible emergence of a fourth wave. Now there are clear early signs of the fourth wave starting,” Umar said.

Poor SOP compliance, spread of variants, including the Delta variant, are the main causes, he added.

The minister has warned that if the owners of these facilities do not show responsibility and ensure compliance, there will be no choice but to shut them down.

PM advises masks

Prime Minister Imran Khan has advised Pakistanis to wear masks as the country prepares to battle a possible fourth wave of the coronavirus.

“The virus is not the same and it is mutating now,” he said on Thursday. There are variants in different countries such as the South African variant. “The Delta variant is becoming a big problem across the world.”

He appealed to people to exercise caution as cases are going up once again. “There has been an increase in the cases and the Delta variant is entering the country too.”

