Arrest assaulters of Afghan ambassador’s daughter within 48 hours: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has instructed security officials in Islamabad to apprehend the culprits behind the kidnapping and assault of the daughter of the Afghan ambassador.

The daughter of Envoy Najibullah Alikhel was abducted for several hours and tortured by unidentified men in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan condemned the heinous act and expressed “its deep concern over the safety and security of diplomats, their families, and staff members of the Afghan political and consular missions in Pakistan”.

Later in the day, in a series of tweets, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that the PM has ordered the arrest of the kidnappers within 48 hours. “Utilise all resources to apprehend the persons involved in the kidnapping of the daughter of Afghan Ambassador in Islamabad.”

Prime Minister has further directed the Interior Minister that Islamabad Police and other law enforcement agencies must investigate the incident on TOP PRIORITY, bring up the truth of the matter and apprehend the culprits within 48 hours.2/3 — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) July 17, 2021

“Islamabad Police and other law enforcement agencies must investigate the incident on TOP PRIORITY, bring up the truth of the matter and apprehend the culprits within 48 hours,” Rasheed tweeted, adding that the Islamabad police is constantly in touch with the survivor and her family.

According to initial investigations, the ambassador’s daughter was assaulted while riding a rented vehicle.

Alikhel’s daughter was moved to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences after the assault. Dr Waseem Khawaja, a spokesperson for the hospital, confirmed to SAMAA Digital that the ambassador’s daughter was brought to the hospital and she had “rope marks” on her wrists and ankles.

The medical report, which is available with SAMAA Digital, says that the 26-year-old was kidnapped around 1:45pm and released at 7pm. There were marks of ropes on her wrist and ankles and swelling.

“Immediately after this disturbing incident was reported, the Islamabad police launched a thorough investigation,” the Foreign Office said. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant security authorities are closely in contact with the Ambassador and his family and extending full support in the matter.”

The security of the ambassador and his family has been beefed up, while the law enforcement agencies are trying to trace and apprehend the culprits.

“The safety and security of the diplomatic missions, as well as the diplomats and their families, is of utmost importance. Such incidents can and will not be tolerated,” the FO statement added.