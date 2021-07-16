Friday, July 16, 2021  | 5 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Armed man arrested outside Lahore court

Pistols, bullets seized

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: File

An armed man was arrested near the Baba Ground parking lot outside the Lahore sessions court Friday morning.

The police seized a pistol and 136 bullets from the suspect, identified as Muhammad Qasim.

“He was going to attend a hearing by judge Syed Shehzad Muzaffar Hamdani,” security in-charge Mubashir Awan said.

No one is allowed to enter the courts with weapons, he pointed out, adding that the security of lawyers and judges is the top priority.

Qasim has been taken to the Islampura police station for questioning. An FIR has been registered.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore sessions court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Lahore sessions court, accused arrested, weapons
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Heavy rain lashes Karachi
Heavy rain lashes Karachi
All of Karachi's nullah maps in one place
All of Karachi’s nullah maps in one place
Video: This 55-maund bull is as tall as Big Show
Video: This 55-maund bull is as tall as Big Show
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Usman Mirza case: Rape, extortion charges included in the FIR
Usman Mirza case: Rape, extortion charges included in the FIR
Be careful while jumping in pools at Karachi farmhouses
Be careful while jumping in pools at Karachi farmhouses
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.