Armed man arrested outside Lahore court

An armed man was arrested near the Baba Ground parking lot outside the Lahore sessions court Friday morning.

The police seized a pistol and 136 bullets from the suspect, identified as Muhammad Qasim.

“He was going to attend a hearing by judge Syed Shehzad Muzaffar Hamdani,” security in-charge Mubashir Awan said.

No one is allowed to enter the courts with weapons, he pointed out, adding that the security of lawyers and judges is the top priority.

Qasim has been taken to the Islampura police station for questioning. An FIR has been registered.

