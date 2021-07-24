Saturday, July 24, 2021  | 13 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Animal waste rots on Karachi roads, people face difficulties

SSWMB's disposal system has been slow

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago

The smell of animal waste has made it difficult for people in Karachi to breathe as the SSWMB has yet to pick it up from different areas.

Offal and other animal waste have been lying on Karachi roads and streets since the first day of Eidul Azha, July 21.

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board has been slow in the disposal of animal carcasses which is causing trouble for the people.

People in Buffer Zone, North Karachi, FB Area, Gulshan have, however, complained that offal and other animal waste have yet to be picked up from their areas.

On the other hand, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board has claimed that 60,600 tons of rubbish and garbage have been delivered to the landfill site in three days.

West solid management director has also directed teams to clear all collection points by night and ensure spraying of lime and disinfectants, but so far the administration has failed to comply.

Offal disposal

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board introduced district complaint numbers for people to complain about lifting and disposal offal after the sacrifices during the three days of Eidul Azha in Karachi. The numbers will work from 8am to midnight.

You can also reach them on Facebook (SSWMBO), Twitter @SSWMB and Instagram @SSWMB. On the Play Store look for Kangjie Complaints.

Here are the numbers:

  • SSWMB Head Office complaint numbers: 021-99333702-4 and 0318-1030851
  • South district: 021 32744473 for Saddar Zone and 0317 27 444 73 for Lyari Zone.
  • East district: 021 34822176 for Gulshan zone, 021-35314171 and 72 for Jamshed zone.
  • Malir district: 021-99333656 for Malir zone, 0313-2386365 for Landhi zone.
  • West district: 0333-2253191 for Orangi and SITE, Baldia 0313-2386365, Keamari 0333-8333073.
  • Central district: Liaquatabad Zone 0321-2798002, Gulberg Zone 0315-2791874, North Nazimabad Zone 0334-3887482, New Karachi Zone: 0318-8246477 and 021-36901484.
  • Korangi district: Korangi and Landhi 0317-2252338, Shah Faisal and Model Colony 0300-2414030.


FaceBook WhatsApp
eidul azha 2021
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Eid-ul-Adha 2021, Eid2021, Offal, Karachi
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi wakes up to drizzle, more rain expected
Karachi wakes up to drizzle, more rain expected
Rain expected in Karachi on July 25: Met dept
Rain expected in Karachi on July 25: Met dept
Noor Mukadam murder suspect was 'in his senses' during arrest
Noor Mukadam murder suspect was ‘in his senses’ during arrest
Former Pakistani diplomat's daughter killed in Islamabad
Former Pakistani diplomat’s daughter killed in Islamabad
Karachi: Pakistan's biggest Covid-19 vaccination centre shut after strike
Karachi: Pakistan’s biggest Covid-19 vaccination centre shut after strike
Covid-19: Sindh markets to close at 6pm, outdoor dining banned
Covid-19: Sindh markets to close at 6pm, outdoor dining banned
Eidul Azha SOPs: Sacrifice not allowed at homes, residential areas
Eidul Azha SOPs: Sacrifice not allowed at homes, residential areas
Karachi men shoot sacrificial buffalo, court approves their bail
Karachi men shoot sacrificial buffalo, court approves their bail
Noor Mukadam's murderer is not mentally ill: father
Noor Mukadam’s murderer is not mentally ill: father
34 killed, 50 injured in Dera Ghazi Khan bus accident
34 killed, 50 injured in Dera Ghazi Khan bus accident
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.