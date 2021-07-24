Animal waste rots on Karachi roads, people face difficulties

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The smell of animal waste has made it difficult for people in Karachi to breathe as the SSWMB has yet to pick it up from different areas.

Offal and other animal waste have been lying on Karachi roads and streets since the first day of Eidul Azha, July 21.

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board has been slow in the disposal of animal carcasses which is causing trouble for the people.

People in Buffer Zone, North Karachi, FB Area, Gulshan have, however, complained that offal and other animal waste have yet to be picked up from their areas.

On the other hand, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board has claimed that 60,600 tons of rubbish and garbage have been delivered to the landfill site in three days.

West solid management director has also directed teams to clear all collection points by night and ensure spraying of lime and disinfectants, but so far the administration has failed to comply.

Offal disposal

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board introduced district complaint numbers for people to complain about lifting and disposal offal after the sacrifices during the three days of Eidul Azha in Karachi. The numbers will work from 8am to midnight.

You can also reach them on Facebook (SSWMBO), Twitter @SSWMB and Instagram @SSWMB. On the Play Store look for Kangjie Complaints.

Here are the numbers:

SSWMB Head Office complaint numbers: 021-99333702-4 and 0318-1030851

South district: 021 32744473 for Saddar Zone and 0317 27 444 73 for Lyari Zone.

021 32744473 for Saddar Zone and 0317 27 444 73 for Lyari Zone. East district: 021 34822176 for Gulshan zone, 021-35314171 and 72 for Jamshed zone.

021 34822176 for Gulshan zone, 021-35314171 and 72 for Jamshed zone. Malir district: 021-99333656 for Malir zone, 0313-2386365 for Landhi zone.

021-99333656 for Malir zone, 0313-2386365 for Landhi zone. West district: 0333-2253191 for Orangi and SITE, Baldia 0313-2386365, Keamari 0333-8333073.

0333-2253191 for Orangi and SITE, Baldia 0313-2386365, Keamari 0333-8333073. Central district: Liaquatabad Zone 0321-2798002, Gulberg Zone 0315-2791874, North Nazimabad Zone 0334-3887482, New Karachi Zone: 0318-8246477 and 021-36901484.

Liaquatabad Zone 0321-2798002, Gulberg Zone 0315-2791874, North Nazimabad Zone 0334-3887482, New Karachi Zone: 0318-8246477 and 021-36901484. Korangi district: Korangi and Landhi 0317-2252338, Shah Faisal and Model Colony 0300-2414030.



