All of Karachi’s nullah maps in one place

Free for the public to download via a link
Monsoon 2021 rains have hit Karachi. After the fiasco of last year’s urban flooding, people living here began to take more interest in nullahs or stormwater drains.
SAMAA Digital brings you maps of all the major nullahs of Karachi in the interest of making this information public. Our belief is that any person who lives in Karachi has a right to maps of nullahs. These maps should be ideally made available on the Karachi Water and Sewage Board website.
The data is from the GIS department at the World Bank’s CLICK project. It brings together the local administration’s maps, technical knowledge of its engineers and GIS mapping. The authorities (KMC, the Sindh government) have been trying to map the city’s stormwater drains so that they are cleared of encroachments, widened and cleared of garbage so the water is not blocked, leading to flooding.
This is a list of the nullahs. You can find the maps at this public access Dropbox link to download them. Use this link to a public Dropbox folder
For any questions please email mahim.maher (at) samaa.tv for help.
|Name of Nullah
|District
|Starting Point
|Middle Point
|End Point
|Length
|Width
|Approx. encroachment level
|1
|10000 Road Nullah
|Korangi
|Ismail Goth
|Jamia Darul Uloom
|KDA Society
|11.2 Kms
|12-50ft
|15%
|2
|11000 Road Nullah
|Korangi
|Zaman Town
|Muhammadi Road
|Govt Comprehensive High School Korangi 3.5
|1.15 Kms
|3
|12000 (A) Road Nullah
|Korangi
|Noor Mandir, Landhi No. 1
|Katchi Abadi, KMC
|Landhi No 2
|1.10 Kms
|15ft
|10%
|4
|12000 (B) Road Nullah
|Korangi
|Govt. Comprehensive High School
|DC Korangi Office
|Nasir jump
|2.52 Kms
|15ft
|10%
|5
|13000 Road Nullah
|Korangi
|Sharafi Goth
|Singer Chowrangi
|Darul Uloom Khaddi Stop
|1.34 Kms
|6
|16000 Road Nullah
|Korangi
|Mehrunnisa Chowk
|Shaikh Muhammad Saeed Memorial Hospital
|IBM University
|1.39 Kms
|15ft
|15%
|7
|4200 Road Nullah
|Central
|Sector 5B-3
|Four Star Lawn
|Samama Shopping Mall
|0.94 Kms
|6-8ft
|10%
|8
|5,200 Road Nullah
|Central
|Kala School
|Samama Shopping
|Gujjar Nullah
|3.33 Kms
|6-8ft
|45%
|9
|5000 Road Nalla
|Korangi
|Nasir Jump
|16000 Road (CBM)
|0.35 Kms
|12ft
|15%
|10
|5000 Road Nullah D-1
|Korangi
|Thalla Zia Colony
|Shan Chowrangi, Habib Bank
|DHL Warehouse
|1.52 Kms
|11
|5000 Road UP Morr to Sakhi Hasan and North Karachi
|Central
|4K Chowrangi
|Chase Shopping Mall
|Shafiq Morr
|11.1 Kms
|6-8ft
|12
|6000 Road
|Korangi
|Bilal Colony
|Allah Walla Town 12000 Road
|Sikandarabad
|14.78 Kms
|3%
|13
|7000 Road Nullah
|Korangi
|Water Service Station
|Sector No. 33-A
|Bakri Petrol Pump (Bismillah Stop)
|0.52 Kms
|6-12ft
|10%
|14
|7000 Road Nullah D-1
|Korangi
|Bank Al-Habib, Matka walli Pilia
|Korangi No. 2 Main market
|9000 Road Nullah
|0.53 Kms
|15
|8000 Road Drain
|Korangi
|Brookes Chowrangi
|Singer Chowrangi
|Murtaza Chowrangi
|11.3 Kms
|16
|9,000 Road Nullah
|Central
|Sector 5 F
|Saba Chowrangi
|Lyari Naddi
|3.86 Kms
|6-8ft
|90%
|17
|9000 Road Nullah
|Korangi
|Govt. College, Double Road
|Sector 32-B and 33-C Korangi
|Chakra Goth
|2.01 Kms
|12ft
|10%
|18
|Azeempura Nullah
|Malir
|Sir Syed Memorial Hospital
|Bhatti Colony
|Malir River
|2.13 Kms
|12ft
|5%
|19
|Aziz Bhatti Drain
|East
|University Road
|Aziz Bhatti Park
|Backside Aziz Bhatti Park
|0.62 Kms
|6-5ft
|20
|CBM Nullah
|Korangi
|SIUT Korangi
|Shaikh Muhammad Saeed Memorial Hospital
|CBM
|1.17 Kms
|10-30ft
|15%
|21
|Chakora Nullah
|East
|Habib University
|Natha Khan
|PAF Faisal
|7.01 Kms
|40-60ft
|20%
|22
|City Nullah
|South
|Civil Hospital Karachi
|Pakistan Chowk
|Mai Kolachi
|3.29 Kms
|20ft
|25%
|23
|Essa Nagri Drain
|East
|Hassan Square
|Karim Square
|Essa Nagri graveyard
|1.17 Kms
|6-3ft
|80%
|24
|Frere Nullah
|South
|Lilly Bridge
|Glass Tower
|Jan Broast
|3.04 Kms
|30ft
|25
|Golden Town Nullah
|Malir
|Behind Falaknaz
|Shah Faisal
|Azeempura Graveyard
|1.2 Kms
|12ft
|25%
|26
|Gujjar Nullah
|Central
|Nullah Stop, New Karachi
|Landhi Kotal
|Haji Murad Goth
|12.19 Kms
|20-80ft
|50%
|27
|Haroonabad Nullah
|West
|Metroville
|Valika
|Shershah kabari bazaar
|7.9 Kms
|12-20ft
|10%
|28
|Hub River Nullah, Baldia
|West
|Saeedabad Police Training Center
|GCT Ground
|Shershah
|6.23 Kms
|6-8ft
|45%
|29
|Kalri Nullah
|South
|Jhoona Masjid
|Hajji Abdul Majeed Crown
|Machhar Colony
|2.63 Kms
|20ft
|35%
|30
|Lalabad Nullah
|Malir
|Rice Godown
|Sherpao Colony
|Malir River
|1.77 Kms
|12ft
|30%
|31
|Manzoor Colony Nullah
|East
|Junejo Chowki
|Akhtar Colony
|Qayyumabad Bridge
|3.56 Kms
|20ft
|60%
|32
|Mehmoodabad Nullah
|East
|Fire Station
|Bismillah Puliya
|Manzoor Colony
|4.11 Kms
|12ft
|15%
|33
|Mehran Cut Nullah
|Malir
|Hashimabad Shinwari CNG Pump
|Malir Cantt
|Wadi-e-Hussain Graveyard
|11.2 Kms
|26-30ft
|Nil
|34
|Mehran Highway Nullah
|Malir
|Hospital Chowrangi
|Malir cantt
|PMT Colony (Zero Point)
|1.20 Kms
|6-8ft
|5%
|35
|Mochko (Moachko) Nullah
|West
|Ittehad Town
|Moach Goth Bridge
|Base Masroor
|7.31 Kms
|30ft
|30%
|36
|Nehr-e-Khayyam Nullah
|South
|Ocean Mall
|St-14 Park
|Benazir Park
|1.71 Kms
|100-115ft
|Nil
|37
|Nipa Drain
|East
|Nipa Roundabout
|Dhaka Sweets
|Imtiaz Superstore
|1.50 Kms
|6ft to 5ft
|3%
|38
|Orangi Nullah
|West
|Ziaul Haq Chowrangi, Sector 11.5
|ARY Studio
|Kashmir Mohallah
|11.62 Kms
|100ft
|50%
|39
|Pehalwan Goth Nullah
|East
|Dubai House
|Bakhtawar Goth
|Habib University
|8.5ft
|50%
|40
|Pitcher Nullah
|South
|Jamila Pumping Station
|Timber Market
|ICI Bridge
|4.57 Kms
|20ft
|20%
|41
|Qalandaria Nullah
|Central
|Nusrat Bhutto Colony
|Sector 14A
|Qalandaria Chowk
|0.54 Kms
|42
|Shershah Nullah
|West
|Shaheen hotel
|Urdu Bazaar
|Lyari River
|2.01 Kms
|40ft
|90%
|43
|Soldier Bazaar Nullah
|South
|Aaj News
|Garden HQ
|Hijrat Colony PIDC
|12.19 Kms
|20-70ft
|75%
|44
|Songal Nullah
|East
|White House
|Paradise Bakery
|Quaid-e-Azam Colony
|2.63 Kms
|22ft
|75%
|45
|Zehri House Nullah
|East
|Tipu Sultan Fire House
|Railway Culvert
|Mehmoodabad Nullah
|2.67 Kms
|12ft
|15%