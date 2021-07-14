All of Karachi’s nullah maps in one place

Monsoon 2021 rains have hit Karachi. After the fiasco of last year’s urban flooding, people living here began to take more interest in nullahs or stormwater drains.

SAMAA Digital brings you maps of all the major nullahs of Karachi in the interest of making this information public. Our belief is that any person who lives in Karachi has a right to maps of nullahs. These maps should be ideally made available on the Karachi Water and Sewage Board website.



The data is from the GIS department at the World Bank’s CLICK project. It brings together the local administration’s maps, technical knowledge of its engineers and GIS mapping. The authorities (KMC, the Sindh government) have been trying to map the city’s stormwater drains so that they are cleared of encroachments, widened and cleared of garbage so the water is not blocked, leading to flooding.

This is a list of the nullahs. You can find the maps at this public access Dropbox link to download them. Use this link to a public Dropbox folder



For any questions please email mahim.maher (at) samaa.tv for help.