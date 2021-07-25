Watch: This polling station just has one registered voter

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A polling station in Larkana is waiting for its sole voter to cast her vote for the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2021.

LA-32 Jammu II in Larkana just has one registered voter. According to officials, the woman has not shown up yet. Over 15 polling staff members, appointed at the station, are desperately waiting for her.

This year, 32 political parties are competing for the AJK elections.

A total of 724 candidates are contesting for 45 general seats. This year, 20 women are competing in the polls. Five hundred and seventy-nine candidates are competing for 33 constituencies within Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The remaining are contesting for 12 “refugee constituencies” in the country’s four provinces.

