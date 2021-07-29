Thursday, July 29, 2021  | 18 Zilhaj, 1442
AJK elections: Re-polling starts on four polling stations of LA-16 constituency

PTI is leading on 163 stations

Posted: Jul 29, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

Re-polling on four polling stations of the LA-16 constituency started on Thursday morning. The polling will continue till 5 pm.

There are total 167 polling stations in the constituency. According to unofficial results, PTI candidate Sardar Mir Akbar Khan is leading. Sardar Qamar Zaman Khan of PPP is in second position.
Muslim Conference’s Javed Khalil stepped down in favour of the PTI candidate.

LA-16 results were halted and ballot papers were burned at two polling stations. Polling couldn’t be completed at the other two stations.

All four polling stations have been declared sensitive and received security.

PTI secured a simple majority in the AJK Assembly after the July 25 elections. So far, it has 25 seats. The PPP has 11 seats, The PML-N six seats and Muslim Conference and Jammu Kashmir People’s Party have one seat each.

