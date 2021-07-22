AJK Elections: Pakistan Army to be deployed from July 22-26

Elections will be held on July 25

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Pakistan Army troops will be deployed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir from July 22 to July 26, the army's media wing confirmed Thursday.

The AJ&K Election Commission had requested the military to ensure security in the region during its elections scheduled for July 25.

According to the ISPR, army troops will be deployed on "Quick Reaction Force mode" as per Article 245 of the Constitution.

The AJK Police, assisted by LEAs from other provinces and Civil Armed Forces, including Rangers and FC, will be employed for the smooth and peaceful conduct of AJK Elections, the army said in a statement.