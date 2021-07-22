Thursday, July 22, 2021  | 11 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

AJK Elections: Pakistan Army to be deployed from July 22-26

Elections will be held on July 25

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Pakistan Army troops will be deployed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir from July 22 to July 26, the army's media wing confirmed Thursday.

The AJ&K Election Commission had requested the military to ensure security in the region during its elections scheduled for July 25.

According to the ISPR, army troops will be deployed on "Quick Reaction Force mode" as per Article 245 of the Constitution.

The AJK Police, assisted by LEAs from other provinces and Civil Armed Forces, including Rangers and FC, will be employed for the smooth and peaceful conduct of AJK Elections, the army said in a statement.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan Army
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Heavy rain lashes Karachi
Heavy rain lashes Karachi
Karachi wakes up to drizzle, more rain expected
Karachi wakes up to drizzle, more rain expected
‘Beautifying’ Schon Circle: South district’s vision looks nothing like Karachi
‘Beautifying’ Schon Circle: South district’s vision looks nothing like Karachi
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Karachi: Pakistan's biggest Covid-19 vaccination centre shut after strike
Karachi: Pakistan’s biggest Covid-19 vaccination centre shut after strike
State Bank announces Eidul Azha holidays
State Bank announces Eidul Azha holidays
Former Pakistani diplomat's daughter killed in Islamabad
Former Pakistani diplomat’s daughter killed in Islamabad
Eidul Azha SOPs: Sacrifice not allowed at homes, residential areas
Eidul Azha SOPs: Sacrifice not allowed at homes, residential areas
34 killed, 50 injured in Dera Ghazi Khan bus accident
34 killed, 50 injured in Dera Ghazi Khan bus accident
Afghan ambassador’s daughter assaulted in Islamabad
Afghan ambassador’s daughter assaulted in Islamabad
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.