Wednesday, July 14, 2021  | 3 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

AJK Elections: Journalists barred from sharing ‘unconfirmed’ news

Elections will be held on July 25

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago

PAKISTAN-UNREST-VOTE

A meeting of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission was held on Wednesday to finalise the code of conduct for journalists for the upcoming elections.

Raja Muhammad Farooq Niaz, a senior member of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission, chaired the meeting in which the code of conduct for print, electronic and social media was finalised.

They decided that print, electronic and digital journalists will not share any unconfirmed news. They have been directed to provide “credible information and guidance to the general public regarding the holding of peaceful and  an impartial  conduct of the elections and will provide information to the people about the importance of the elections.”  

The entry pass for media coverage will be issued according to the list of media persons provided by the secretary of information.

Direct access in the control room by the print, electronic, and media groups will not be allowed.

Ten to 15 journalists will be allowed to cover the voting at polling stations in every district.

The permission for this coverage will, however, be granted on the recommendations of the information secretary.

The media has been barred from making videos of vote counting.

The polling staff deputed for polling duty will cast their votes on July 18 (Sunday) at the office of their returning officers.

According to the election commission, these votes will be counted on July 25.

FaceBook WhatsApp
azad jammu and kashmir elections
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Karachi school's name to be restored after social media backlash
Karachi school’s name to be restored after social media backlash
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
All of Karachi's nullah maps in one place
All of Karachi’s nullah maps in one place
Karachi builders looking for opportunities in other cities
Karachi builders looking for opportunities in other cities
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.