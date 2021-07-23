AJK elections: Imran Khan promises health cards, interest-free loans

The struggle of the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir goes back to over 100 years and they deserve to decide for themselves, Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

In an election campaign Friday in Kotli for the upcoming polls, he said that the opposition’s claims of the government making Azad Kashmir a province are baseless.

“I don’t know where this came from but I want to clarify one thing,” the premier pointed out. “In 1947, the United Nations gave Kashmiris the right to decide their future themselves. Kashmiris had to decide whether they want to go with India or Pakistan.”

After the PTI government wins elections, another referendum will be held. “Kashmir will be given an option if they want to become a part of Pakistan or want independence.”

The prime minister said that another claim of the opposition was rigging in the elections. “Your government, your people, your election commission and we will rig elections?”

Since the last year, we have been planning to bring e-voting. What will happen when electronic voting is introduced? Once the vote is cast, you will just have to press a button and the result will be in front of you.

PM Khan pointed out that when the PTI government came to power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2013, the province was in shambles because of the war on terror.

“A UNDP report proves that the province experiences exponential growth between 2013 and 2018,” he said, adding that this is why the province that never chose a government twice voted for PTI.

The PM promised the people of AJK health cards, food subsidies, interest-free loans, and education. “Through the Ehsaas and Kamyab Jawan programmes, we will pull people out of poverty and give them a better standard of living.”

The AJK elections are set to be held on July 25.