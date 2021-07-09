AJK Elections: Gandapur distributes cash while campaigning, CEC takes notice

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, the federal minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, has been caught on camera distributing funds among people while campaigning for the upcoming Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections. This is against the election rules.

Gandapur was attending a rally in Mirpur when he told the area residents to fix their roads and handed them a bundle of Rs5,000 notes.

Taking notice, the AJK Election Commissioner Abdul Rashid Sulehria wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan and asked his party members to respect the rules.

The election commissioner "has promulgated a Code of Conduct 2021 for strict observance by all political parties, candidates and polling staff who are deputed for the administration of election process in order to ensure that elections are conducted fairly, justly and in a most transparent manner."

He remarked that candidates and politicians should refrain from "causing any intimidation or coercion upon the free exercise of the right of franchise by the electors."

The candidates and parties have to conduct their election campaign in a "decent manner" while strictly observing the provisions of the Code of Conduct issued by the AJK Election, he added.

The rules prohibit any kind of "pronouncement in terms of financial or development package or any kind of attraction by political parties, contesting candidates and their sympathisers to secure favor from electors for any contesting candidate except for party manifesto."

AJK Elections

The final list of candidates for the upcoming general elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir has been issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan. The elections are set to be held on July 25, Sunday.

A total of 724 people will stand for 45 general seats this year. Five hundred and seventy-nine candidates are competing for 33 constituencies within Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The remaining are competing for 12 refugee constituencies comprising four provinces of Pakistan.

In Mirpur, 95 candidates submitted their nomination papers of which 88 were accepted. After eight people withdrew their nomination, a total of 80 candidates are contesting for the elections

This year, 32 political parties across the country are competing for the AJK elections.

Over 2.8 million voters have been registered in Azad Kashmir and 0.4 million in Jammu.

A ban has been imposed on the approval of developmental projects, inaugurations, and foundation stone laying ceremonies, and inspection of development projects in the region.

The election commission has also imposed a ban on transfers, promotions, and new appointments in all government institutions.

