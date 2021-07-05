Monday, July 5, 2021  | 24 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
AJK Elections 2021: List of final candidates issued

Polls set to be held on July 25

Posted: Jul 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
The final list of candidates for the upcoming general elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir has been issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan. The elections are set to be held on July 25, Sunday. A total of 724 people will stand for 45 general seats this year. Five hundred and seventy-nine candidates are competing for 33 constituencies within Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The remaining are competing for 12 refugee constituencies comprising four provinces of Pakistan. In Mirpur, 95 candidates submitted their nomination papers of which 88 were accepted. After eight people withdrew their nomination, a total of 80 candidates are contesting for the elections This year, 32 political parties across the country are competing for the AJK elections. Over 2.8 million voters have been registered in Azad Kashmir and 0.4 million in Jammu. A ban has been imposed on the approval of developmental projects, inaugurations, and foundation stone laying ceremonies, and inspection of development projects in the region. The election commission has also imposed a ban on transfers, promotions, and new appointments in all government institutions. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
The final list of candidates for the upcoming general elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir has been issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan. The elections are set to be held on July 25, Sunday.

A total of 724 people will stand for 45 general seats this year. Five hundred and seventy-nine candidates are competing for 33 constituencies within Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The remaining are competing for 12 refugee constituencies comprising four provinces of Pakistan.

In Mirpur, 95 candidates submitted their nomination papers of which 88 were accepted. After eight people withdrew their nomination, a total of 80 candidates are contesting for the elections

This year, 32 political parties across the country are competing for the AJK elections.

Over 2.8 million voters have been registered in Azad Kashmir and 0.4 million in Jammu.

A ban has been imposed on the approval of developmental projects, inaugurations, and foundation stone laying ceremonies, and inspection of development projects in the region.

The election commission has also imposed a ban on transfers, promotions, and new appointments in all government institutions.

AJK general elections 2021
