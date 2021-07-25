Sunday, July 25, 2021  | 14 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Afghan forces capture four Taliban for Eid rocket attack

Night-time curfew imposed in country's 31 provinces

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
Afghan forces have captured four Taliban fighters including a militant commander for carrying out this week's rocket attack targeting the presidential palace in Kabul during the Muslim Eid al-Adha prayers, officials said Sunday. At least three rockets landed near the palace on Tuesday as President Ashraf Ghani and his top officials performed outdoor prayers to mark the start of the Muslim holiday. The interior ministry said police had arrested four Taliban fighters in an operation in Kabul who were behind the attack, which was claimed by the jihadist Islamic State group. "A Taliban commander, Momin, along with his three other men, have been arrested. They all belong to the Taliban group," ministry spokesman Mirwais Stanikzai told reporters in a video message. He said Momin was a key organiser of the rocket attack, and the group was also involved in other attacks. The palace was also attacked last year as hundreds gathered for Ghani's inauguration for a second term as president. That attack was also claimed by IS. The Taliban have announced ceasefires during past Islamic holidays in recent years, offering respite to Afghans who can visit family in relative safety, but no such offer was made on this occasion. The rocket attack on Tuesday came as the Taliban capitalise on the last stages of the withdrawal of US-led foreign forces from Afghanistan, capturing scores of districts, border crossings, and encircling several provincial capitals. The fighting continues across the rugged countryside as peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban have so far failed to reach a deal to end the war. In a bid to curb the surging violence, Afghan authorities on Saturday imposed a night-time curfew in 31 of the country's 34 provinces except Kabul, Panjshir, and Nangarhar.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Afghan forces have captured four Taliban fighters including a militant commander for carrying out this week’s rocket attack targeting the presidential palace in Kabul during the Muslim Eid al-Adha prayers, officials said Sunday.

At least three rockets landed near the palace on Tuesday as President Ashraf Ghani and his top officials performed outdoor prayers to mark the start of the Muslim holiday.

The interior ministry said police had arrested four Taliban fighters in an operation in Kabul who were behind the attack, which was claimed by the jihadist Islamic State group.

“A Taliban commander, Momin, along with his three other men, have been arrested. They all belong to the Taliban group,” ministry spokesman Mirwais Stanikzai told reporters in a video message.

He said Momin was a key organiser of the rocket attack, and the group was also involved in other attacks.

The palace was also attacked last year as hundreds gathered for Ghani’s inauguration for a second term as president. That attack was also claimed by IS.

The Taliban have announced ceasefires during past Islamic holidays in recent years, offering respite to Afghans who can visit family in relative safety, but no such offer was made on this occasion.

The rocket attack on Tuesday came as the Taliban capitalise on the last stages of the withdrawal of US-led foreign forces from Afghanistan, capturing scores of districts, border crossings, and encircling several provincial capitals.

The fighting continues across the rugged countryside as peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban have so far failed to reach a deal to end the war.

In a bid to curb the surging violence, Afghan authorities on Saturday imposed a night-time curfew in 31 of the country’s 34 provinces except Kabul, Panjshir, and Nangarhar.

 
Afghanistan Taliban
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Rain expected in Karachi on July 25: Met dept
Rain expected in Karachi on July 25: Met dept
Karachi wakes up to drizzle, more rain expected
Karachi wakes up to drizzle, more rain expected
Noor Mukadam murder suspect was 'in his senses' during arrest
Noor Mukadam murder suspect was ‘in his senses’ during arrest
Therapy Works denies authorising Zahir but patient claim disputes this
Therapy Works denies authorising Zahir but patient claim disputes this
Noor Mukadam case: Police to continue questioning Zahir Jaffer
Noor Mukadam case: Police to continue questioning Zahir Jaffer
Former Pakistani diplomat's daughter killed in Islamabad
Former Pakistani diplomat’s daughter killed in Islamabad
Noor Mukadam's murderer is not mentally ill: father
Noor Mukadam’s murderer is not mentally ill: father
Covid-19: Sindh markets to close at 6pm, outdoor dining banned
Covid-19: Sindh markets to close at 6pm, outdoor dining banned
Karachi men shoot sacrificial buffalo, court approves their bail
Karachi men shoot sacrificial buffalo, court approves their bail
Eidul Azha SOPs: Sacrifice not allowed at homes, residential areas
Eidul Azha SOPs: Sacrifice not allowed at homes, residential areas
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.