Afghan ambassador’s daughter had ‘disappeared’, she was not kidnapped: Rasheed

The daughter of Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan might have disappeared, but she was surely not kidnapped, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said.

He said an investigation revealed Najib Akhil’s daughter Silsila Akhil changed four taxis the day the incident was reported.

“We questioned all the taxi drivers and found nothing suspicious,” said Rasheed during a press conference in Lahore on Saturday.

Akhil was abducted for several hours and tortured by unidentified men in Islamabad on July 15.

She was moved to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences after the assault. Dr Waseem Khawaja, a spokesperson for the hospital, confirmed to SAMAA Digital that the ambassador’s daughter was brought to the hospital and she had “rope marks” on her wrists and ankles.

‘PML-N’s future is bleak’

Rasheed said the future Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz looks bleak after how the party led its campaign for the upcoming Azad Jammu and Kashmir general elections.

PML-N leaders, especially its vice-president Maryam Nawaz, have been highly critical of the government’s policies in the region.

Maryam had alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan is helpless when it comes to the rights of the Kashmiris.

Rasheed said PML-N’s ‘language’ during the campaign has not been mature and can result in the party’s downfall. “Stop underestimating the Kashmiris,” he said, adding that Imran Khan is the only leader who has fought Kashmir’s case at the international level.

Dasu Dam work to resume soon

The minister announced work on the Dasu Dam will continue soon.

At least 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals, died and over 20 were injured in an explosion inside a bus carrying workers to the Dam site in Upper Kohistan on July 14.

Rasheed said the Chinese have demanded four more military platoons to ensure security on the site and the government is going to provide them that. “Pakistan and China’s friendship is invincible.”

