Saturday, July 24, 2021  | 13 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Afghan ambassador’s daughter had ‘disappeared’, she was not kidnapped: Rasheed

She went missing for hours on July 15

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: SAMAA TV

The daughter of Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan might have disappeared, but she was surely not kidnapped, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said.

He said an investigation revealed Najib Akhil’s daughter Silsila Akhil changed four taxis the day the incident was reported.

“We questioned all the taxi drivers and found nothing suspicious,” said Rasheed during a press conference in Lahore on Saturday.

Akhil was abducted for several hours and tortured by unidentified men in Islamabad on July 15.

She was moved to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences after the assault. Dr Waseem Khawaja, a spokesperson for the hospital, confirmed to SAMAA Digital that the ambassador’s daughter was brought to the hospital and she had “rope marks” on her wrists and ankles.

‘PML-N’s future is bleak’

Rasheed said the future Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz looks bleak after how the party led its campaign for the upcoming Azad Jammu and Kashmir general elections.

PML-N leaders, especially its vice-president Maryam Nawaz, have been highly critical of the government’s policies in the region.

Maryam had alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan is helpless when it comes to the rights of the Kashmiris.

Rasheed said PML-N’s ‘language’ during the campaign has not been mature and can result in the party’s downfall. “Stop underestimating the Kashmiris,” he said, adding that Imran Khan is the only leader who has fought Kashmir’s case at the international level.

Dasu Dam work to resume soon

The minister announced work on the Dasu Dam will continue soon.

At least 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals, died and over 20 were injured in an explosion inside a bus carrying workers to the Dam site in Upper Kohistan on July 14.

Rasheed said the Chinese have demanded four more military platoons to ensure security on the site and the government is going to provide them that. “Pakistan and China’s friendship is invincible.”

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
afghan ambassador sheikh rasheed
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
sheikh rasheed pml-n dasu maryam nawaz azaj kashmir ajk elections
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Rain expected in Karachi on July 25: Met dept
Rain expected in Karachi on July 25: Met dept
Karachi wakes up to drizzle, more rain expected
Karachi wakes up to drizzle, more rain expected
Noor Mukadam murder suspect was 'in his senses' during arrest
Noor Mukadam murder suspect was ‘in his senses’ during arrest
Former Pakistani diplomat's daughter killed in Islamabad
Former Pakistani diplomat’s daughter killed in Islamabad
Noor Mukadam's murderer is not mentally ill: father
Noor Mukadam’s murderer is not mentally ill: father
Covid-19: Sindh markets to close at 6pm, outdoor dining banned
Covid-19: Sindh markets to close at 6pm, outdoor dining banned
Karachi men shoot sacrificial buffalo, court approves their bail
Karachi men shoot sacrificial buffalo, court approves their bail
Eidul Azha SOPs: Sacrifice not allowed at homes, residential areas
Eidul Azha SOPs: Sacrifice not allowed at homes, residential areas
34 killed, 50 injured in Dera Ghazi Khan bus accident
34 killed, 50 injured in Dera Ghazi Khan bus accident
Oil spill threat as cargo ship stuck near Karachi's Sea...
Oil spill threat as cargo ship stuck near Karachi’s Sea View
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.